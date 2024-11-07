Pokemon TCG Pocket players up in arms as Misty card declared utterly “broken”

The Misty card in Pokemon TCG Pocket has been slammed by the community for being “rigged” and a “badly designed card.”

Pokemon TCG Pocket is quickly taking over, with players beginning to figure out strategies, which cards are the most useful and how the game’s meta works.

Certain cards hold more power than others, but players have claimed that one card is “completely broken” and “rigged.”

Enter the Misty card. This Supporter item can be played once per turn and, if successful, can provide a huge advantage and, in some cases, secure your victory. Misty can be used in water-type Pokemon decks and has the following effects.

“Choose one of your water-type Pokemon, and flip a coin until you get tails. For each head, take a water-type Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to that Pokemon.”

In other words, the Misty card means you can power up water-type Pokemon and use Energy attacks instantly instead of waiting another turn or, in some cases, multiple turns before attacking.

This feature has players all across the community calling for the card to be reworked. Naturally, there is a great deal of luck involved, but multiple players have claimed that the odds are “rigged.”

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been reported on social media and platforms such as Reddit that the odds are either never in their favor or always.

One player shared a post on Reddit where they landed on heads eleven times in a row. Others claim to have gotten twenty-four tails in a row, and there is a near-unanimous consensus that the card needs to be changed.

Some have suggested limiting the amount of energy used from the Misty card for each game, while others have simply called for the developers to rework the system altogether.

With the meta heating up and competitive play set to take focus, there are concerns that Misty alone can be a card that completely unbalances the whole game.

“Misty is such a badly designed card. Any time they flip a couple of heads with it, you basically have to concede. In a game where one turn can make the difference, skipping 2-3 turns with her is absurd,” wrote one Reddit user.

At the time of writing, the devs have yet to address these growing concerts, however we’ll be sure to keep you updated if and when they do.