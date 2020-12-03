Logo
Pokemon card Hidden Fates set getting Shining Fates sequel in 2021

Published: 3/Dec/2020 22:49

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Trading Card Game set Shining Fates.
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s massively popular Hidden Fates set will get a sequel in 2021 called Shining Fates. The expansion gives players a chance to collect their favorite ‘mon in their rare Shiny form, and includes a new stunning Charizard VMAX. 

Despite releasing decades ago, the Pokemon TCG has exploded in popularity in 2020. While most of the focus has been on retro collectibles such as the 1998 Base Set, there have been modern releases that have also skyrocketed in value such as the highly sought after Hidden Fates expansion in 2019.

Fans of the Shiny-themed collection have a lot to be excited for as it will be getting a sequel called Shining Fates in 2021. The upcoming cards will bring players a handful of Legendary ‘mon such as Reshiram and Kyogre, as well as the highly coveted Charizard VMAX from the Shiny Star V release which is currently only available in Japan.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Shining Fates set.
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company
Popular Pokemon TCG Hidden Fates set will get a sequel expansion in 2021.

Pokemon Trading Card Game gets epic Shiny-themed expansion

Released in August 2019, Hidden Fates quickly had collectors scrambling to find the insanely rare Shiny Charizard. For instance, Twitch streamer Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar opened up hundreds of packs live to pull the rare collectible. The modern expansion has become notorious for its epic designs.

And now Pokemon fans will get another chance to experience its greatness with the release of Shining Fates on February 21. According to popular TCG outlet PokeGuardian, the set will feature “over 100 shiny Pokemon” and three epic “Amazing” holos which made their debut in the Vivid Voltage set.

Fans desperately wanting the VMAX Charizard in the Japanese Shiny Star V set will finally have their chance as the gorgeous collectible will be included. The collection will also feature a variety of stunning full art cards of Galar Pokemon such as Dragpult and Eldegoss.

Screenshot of Pokemon cards from the 2021 Shining Fates expansion.
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company
The 2021 set will feature a host of gorgeous cards.

Eevee fans are also in for a treat as Shining Fates will release with an Elite Trainer Box that is themed around the beloved Pokemon. The product will also include a special card that features artwork of the ‘mon in its adorable Gigantamax form.

Screenshot of Pokemon TCG Elite Trainer Box Shining Fates.
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company
Eevee fans won’t want to miss out on Shining Fates.

The new expansion will feature a whole host of products, from tins to boxes, that collectors will no doubt want to get their hands on. Its February 2021 release date is also the perfect way to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary.

With Pokemon cards’ explosion in popularity in 2020 on live platforms like Twitch and YouTube, Shining Fates could be the next big set that has fans chasing after its rarest items.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.