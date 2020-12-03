Pokemon card Hidden Fates set getting Shining Fates sequel in 2021

The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s massively popular Hidden Fates set will get a sequel in 2021 called Shining Fates. The expansion gives players a chance to collect their favorite ‘mon in their rare Shiny form, and includes a new stunning Charizard VMAX.

Despite releasing decades ago, the Pokemon TCG has exploded in popularity in 2020. While most of the focus has been on retro collectibles such as the 1998 Base Set, there have been modern releases that have also skyrocketed in value such as the highly sought after Hidden Fates expansion in 2019.

Fans of the Shiny-themed collection have a lot to be excited for as it will be getting a sequel called Shining Fates in 2021. The upcoming cards will bring players a handful of Legendary ‘mon such as Reshiram and Kyogre, as well as the highly coveted Charizard VMAX from the Shiny Star V release which is currently only available in Japan.

Pokemon Trading Card Game gets epic Shiny-themed expansion

Released in August 2019, Hidden Fates quickly had collectors scrambling to find the insanely rare Shiny Charizard. For instance, Twitch streamer Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar opened up hundreds of packs live to pull the rare collectible. The modern expansion has become notorious for its epic designs.

And now Pokemon fans will get another chance to experience its greatness with the release of Shining Fates on February 21. According to popular TCG outlet PokeGuardian, the set will feature “over 100 shiny Pokemon” and three epic “Amazing” holos which made their debut in the Vivid Voltage set.

Fans desperately wanting the VMAX Charizard in the Japanese Shiny Star V set will finally have their chance as the gorgeous collectible will be included. The collection will also feature a variety of stunning full art cards of Galar Pokemon such as Dragpult and Eldegoss.

Eevee fans are also in for a treat as Shining Fates will release with an Elite Trainer Box that is themed around the beloved Pokemon. The product will also include a special card that features artwork of the ‘mon in its adorable Gigantamax form.

The new expansion will feature a whole host of products, from tins to boxes, that collectors will no doubt want to get their hands on. Its February 2021 release date is also the perfect way to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary.

With Pokemon cards’ explosion in popularity in 2020 on live platforms like Twitch and YouTube, Shining Fates could be the next big set that has fans chasing after its rarest items.