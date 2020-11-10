 Steve Aoki announces celebrity Pokemon card opening Twitch stream - Dexerto
Steve Aoki announces celebrity Pokemon card opening Twitch stream

Published: 10/Nov/2020 23:08

by Brent Koepp
steve aoki pokemon card poster
Instagram: @realkingpokemon / Dim Mak

Popular musician Steve Aoki is hosting a Pokemon TCG box opening live on Twitch. The star-studded stream will feature Logan Paul, Rob Kardashian, former rapper Logic, and more.

Pokemon trading cards have become all the rage in 2020 after influencer Logan Paul put a major spotlight on the hobby in September. Since then, prices of the Nintendo collectibles have exploded in value, with former rapper Logic even dropping $226k on a 1st Edition Charizard.

To celebrate its rise in popularity, chart-topping DJ Steve Aoki is teaming up with Twitch for a major TCG box opening livestream. The special event will feature celebrities as they break open a 1999 Base Set booster box in front of viewers.

pokemon booster box
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Aoki will break open a base set booster box live on Twitch.

Steve Aoki hosts major Twitch Pokemon card opening stream

The Twitch event was first revealed by famous TCG collector Gary ‘King Pokemon’ who previously starred on hit reality TV show Pawn Stars. The enthusiast uploaded a poster featuring Aoki on Instagram, and announced the stream’s details.

“Hey everybody. Here’s the promotional ad for the livestream Sunday. Let’s blast it all over the Internet,” he wrote. According to the post, the broadcast will be a charity event with all proceeds going to the Aoki Foundation.

The epic Pokemon card opening will take place on Sunday, November 15, and will go live on Twitch at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Viewers can expect appearances from stars such as Logan Paul and Logic – who have both been huge advocates for the Nintendo game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gary “King Pokemon” (@realkingpokemon) on

TCG fans will be well familiar with Gary King Pokemon, who is known to have the most extensive collection of cards in the entire world. In October, Logan Paul flew to his house in Las Vegas where he purchased one of his PSA 10 Charizards for a record-breaking $150k.

logan paul with gary from pawn stars
YouTube: Logan Paul
Paul buys rare Charizard card for $150k off of Pawn Stars Gary.

While it is not entirely clear if the base set booster box being opened is a 1st edition, even the unlimited print run is worth an insane amount of money. As of October, a perfect condition Charizard from that set has sold as high as $30k.

Pokemon card fever has seemed to have taken over sites like YouTube and Twitch. Viewers tuning in live for the special Aoki broadcast will be sure to get floods of nostalgia as they hunt for the rarest holographics.

Jeffree Star responds to “disappointed” fans after Blood Money palette launch

Published: 10/Nov/2020 20:07

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Jeffree Star

YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star has responded to outrage from his fanbase, which erupted shortly after the launch of his ‘Blood Money’ makeup palette — a product launch that some critics felt was inauthentic.

If there’s one thing we know about Jeffree Star, it’s that he goes all out with his makeup products.

Giving each eyeshadow palette a different theme — from the gothic, black and white tones of ‘Cremated’ to the deep purples of ‘Blood Lust’ — Star is not one to skimp on fanfare, but his latest product launch may have been a bit too “over the top” for some fans.

Star pushed out the trailer for his all-green palette ‘Blood Money’ on November 7, which showed the beauty guru posing in front of his $14.6 million mansion with a ten-foot alligator, as well as trying out swatches of the upcoming product.

However, the bits where he spoke to the camera regarding the eyeshadows seemed to rub fans the wrong way, with many commenters finding the video performative and lacking energy.

“He doesn’t even seem excited, he’s just going through the motions,” one user wrote.

“I was waiting for the phrase, ‘But wait, there’s more,’ the entire time,” another added. “This belongs to the set of late night infomercials on TV.”

Commenters express negative feelings about Star's Blood Money palette launch.
YouTube: Jeffree Star
Commenters were quick to express how they felt about Jeffree Star’s latest makeup launch.

The wave of negative comments didn’t escape Star’s notice, who addressed the backlash in a soul-baring video just three days later.

“I was having a horrific day when I filmed that reveal,” he admitted. “I wanted to create a larger-than-life moment to match the feel of the collection… but when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, the reveal has to be even crazier.’”

“I tried a bunch of new things, and a lot of it did not work,” he continued. “And it rubbed you guys the wrong way. It was really hard to sleep last night. I was feeling so sick to my stomach after reading everything.”

Star went on to explain that his launch video had been edited by someone outside of his usual repertoire of hires, which clarifies the sometimes awkward moments where he paused or looked down at the palette — moments that normally would not have made their way in the final cut.

Star’s video has been received positively by fans, who congratulated him for taking their feedback and providing an explanation for the oddly out-of-sorts video.

The ‘Blood Money’ pallete is set to launch on November 13, 2020.