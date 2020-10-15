Logan Paul buys Pokemon card for $150k from Pawn Stars' Gary - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul revealed he’d dropped $150k on another rare Pokemon card. The 25-year-old bought the 1st Edition Charizard off of infamous collector Gary the ‘Pokemon King’, who is well known for his appearance on reality TV show Pawn Stars.

Despite being known for his YouTube career, Logan Paul has made a big name for himself in the Pokemon Trading Card Game community in 2020. The star went viral in September when he bought an insanely rare 1st Edition base set booster box for $216k.

Now, he has made waves again in the hobby after purchasing a PSA-graded 10 Charizard card for $150k. Only around 100 of them are known to exist in the world. The influencer flew all the way to Las Vegas to make the purchase.

Logan Paul buys perfect Charizard card from Pawn Stars’ Gary

The YouTuber initially flew out to Las Vegas to try to buy a Beckett BGS-graded 10 Charizard card. The item is so rare that there are only two in existence – and both are in the hands of Gary the “Pokemon King”. Many may remember the collector as he appeared on History Channel’s Pawn Stars in 2017 to sell his TCG collection.

However, Paul immediately realized that it would be impossible to make the purchase after seeing how passionate the Pokemon fan was. “The more he spoke, the more I realized there was literally no way he was gonna sell me his prized possession. My stupid money meant nothing to him,” the 25-year-old said in his October 14 upload.

However, the influencer was able to convince Gary to sell him one of his PSA 10 1st Edition Charizards after offering him a briefcase stuffed with $150k in bills. “In this moment, I care more about your feelings than my own. I just want you to know it’s not because of the money,” the collector said, agreeing to sell the coveted Pokemon card.

(Topic starts at 02:58.)

Logan Paul was overwhelmed with joy as the perfectly graded shadowless Charizard card was actually the last missing piece he needed to complete his collection. “Pawn Stars Gary made my nostalgic dreams come true!” he exclaimed.

Gary, by most accounts, has the most complete and valued Pokemon TCG collection in the world. The collector became famous after appearing on Pawn Stars during Season 14. Hilariously, he revealed to the YouTuber that he never actually intended to sell his cards to Gold & Silver’s Rick Harrison, and only went on the reality TV show for “clout.”

Over on Instagram, Gary described selling the card to Logan Paul as both “one of the happiest and saddest, days in my life.” While it must have been hard to let go of the item, he still has six more of them in his collection.

While record breaking at the time, former rapper Logic actually passed that number on October 10 when he paid $226k for the same exact card at auction. If nothing else, this is just another example of how the Pokemon TCG is continuing to explode in value.