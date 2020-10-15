 Logan Paul buys Pokemon card for $150k from Pawn Stars' Gary - Dexerto
Logan Paul buys Pokemon card for $150k from Pawn Stars’ Gary

Published: 15/Oct/2020 18:39

by Brent Koepp
logan paul with gary from pawn stars
YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul revealed he’d dropped $150k on another rare Pokemon card. The 25-year-old bought the 1st Edition Charizard off of infamous collector Gary the ‘Pokemon King’, who is well known for his appearance on reality TV show Pawn Stars.

Despite being known for his YouTube career, Logan Paul has made a big name for himself in the Pokemon Trading Card Game community in 2020. The star went viral in September when he bought an insanely rare 1st Edition base set booster box for $216k.

Now, he has made waves again in the hobby after purchasing a PSA-graded 10 Charizard card for $150k. Only around 100 of them are known to exist in the world. The influencer flew all the way to Las Vegas to make the purchase.

logan paul offering gary from pawn stars a briefcase of cash
YouTube: Logan Paul
The YouTuber brought a briefcase full of cash to buy the rare Pokemon card.

Logan Paul buys perfect Charizard card from Pawn Stars’ Gary

The YouTuber initially flew out to Las Vegas to try to buy a Beckett BGS-graded 10 Charizard card. The item is so rare that there are only two in existence – and both are in the hands of Gary the “Pokemon King”. Many may remember the collector as he appeared on History Channel’s Pawn Stars in 2017 to sell his TCG collection.

However, Paul immediately realized that it would be impossible to make the purchase after seeing how passionate the Pokemon fan was. “The more he spoke, the more I realized there was literally no way he was gonna sell me his prized possession. My stupid money meant nothing to him,” the 25-year-old said in his October 14 upload.

However, the influencer was able to convince Gary to sell him one of his PSA 10 1st Edition Charizards after offering him a briefcase stuffed with $150k in bills. “In this moment, I care more about your feelings than my own. I just want you to know it’s not because of the money,” the collector said, agreeing to sell the coveted Pokemon card.

(Topic starts at 02:58.)

Logan Paul was overwhelmed with joy as the perfectly graded shadowless Charizard card was actually the last missing piece he needed to complete his collection. “Pawn Stars Gary made my nostalgic dreams come true!” he exclaimed.

Gary, by most accounts, has the most complete and valued Pokemon TCG collection in the world. The collector became famous after appearing on Pawn Stars during Season 14. Hilariously, he revealed to the YouTuber that he never actually intended to sell his cards to Gold & Silver’s Rick Harrison, and only went on the reality TV show for “clout.”

Over on Instagram, Gary described selling the card to Logan Paul as both “one of the happiest and saddest, days in my life.” While it must have been hard to let go of the item, he still has six more of them in his collection.

While record breaking at the time, former rapper Logic actually passed that number on October 10 when he paid $226k for the same exact card at auction. If nothing else, this is just another example of how the Pokemon TCG is continuing to explode in value.

Influencers and gamers are finally being taken seriously. Jason Moore, former manager of reality TV star Paris Hilton, and his new company Renown Management, are now hoping to take professional gamers and influencers to the next level, by showing them the path into mainstream popular culture.

With a wealth of experience and several years in Hollywood, Jason believes he’s perfected the formula that turns minor celebrities into major personalities. This time, he’s hailing gamers and social media tycoons, like Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey and FaZe Bizzle, as the new kind of celebrity worth investing in.

Jason has just launched his new pro gamer and influencer management company Renown – it was formerly known as Agency for Professional Esports aka APE Agency, and the focus was only on esports.

Jason Moore and Paris Hilton
Jason Moore
Jason Moore managed Paris Hilton for 9 years

Who is Jason Moore?

Managing Paris Hilton, he said, “kind of fell into my lap by accident.” At the time, nobody understood what the value was working with her, but the moving parts that launched Paris to fame were intriguing, Jason told Dexerto; “I really felt like I was creating a new culture and that fired me up.”

Rather than coming from a business background, it was his artistic experience that made him able to “connect on a personal level” with the clients that his company managed. “I felt like art had to be natural and these people that I was surrounded by didn’t actually have that… I kind of came in a different direction and I got lucky.”

Jason now believes that over the years, he has built up the perfect formula for pushing these social media stars as far as they can go.

missharvey Renown Management
Renown Management
Renown management represents CLG’s missharvey

From Paris to Gaming

Jason made Paris Hilton into the legendary figure she is today, but this type of celebrity is no longer new.

Today’s still come with their own challenges. But the gaming industry is different from Hollywood. “Gamers think their career is going to end in four years no matter what,” he said.

When Jason first started working in Hollywood, there weren’t so many opportunities to have influence. Now there are so many different platforms and a plethora of influencers out there, which means they’re also quick to get rid of.

He described cancel culture as “like a battle royale hunger game.”

“Imagine Fortnite with the lobby of a million people. People aren’t paying attention to the game until it gets down to the final 30. Even then you’re not really paying attention until it gets down to the final 20.”

Jason thinks gamers and influencers should be treated the same as athletes, explaining that “gaming is a passion, it’s a hobby, it’s a lifestyle, it’s no different than traditional sports.” But while the scene makes a lot of noise, it still hasn’t broken through to the mainstream. “Once they start inviting people outside of that world and onto the red carpet that means they’re established,”

“All it needs is controlled chaos.”

Jason emphasized that having a manager is about connecting the dots, “It’s the overall vision of where this brand is going.” His client Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey “is a pioneer in female pro gaming and a 5-time world champion” while FaZe Bizzle “will go down in history.”

FaZe Bizzle
Instagram: FaZe Bizzle
Jason says FaZe Bizzle will “go down in history.”

Controlling the chaos

So, how can Renown management actually transform pro-gamers and influencers into mainstream stars? Just like how he connected with Paris one-on-one, Jason’s tactic is deep personal involvement in the client.

This is Jason’s philosophy: Rather than projecting your ideas onto the person, you should first find out who they are as individuals, and work up from there. “How do they envision themselves? What do they want to do?”

For example, aside from gaming, Jason explained that FaZe Bizzle is very into golf. Through this other interest, “you have an opportunity where we’re Bizzle could transcend over into the golf industry and that awareness.” Tapping into a “larger fan base, which then will bring in more people that want to market withed you.”

When it comes to Missharvey, Jason wants to capitalize on her “influence as well as what she’s done, her dynamic as a pro and her position.”

Missharvey has the ability to talk about inclusion, diversity issues, and gender issues. He added that without her, “CLG wouldn’t be able to have those conversations at panels or at conferences and represent the organization. They wouldn’t be able to do partnerships with certain brands that are looking for that relevance. She brings that to the conversation. ”

Perhaps this kind of support for influencers is needed now more than ever. “It would now be more accepted and understood to evolve from an agency into a management company,” Jason said. “Now is the perfect time in the industry.”