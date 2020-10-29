 $375,000 Pokemon Trading Card Game box opening ends in absolute tragedy - Dexerto
Pokemon

$375,000 Pokemon Trading Card Game box opening ends in absolute tragedy

Published: 29/Oct/2020 20:21

by Brent Koepp
youtuber opening pokemon cards
YouTube: Dumb Money LIVE

Pokemon TCG

A Pokemon Trading Card Game livestream ended in disaster after it was quickly discovered that the booster packs were fake. The YouTube channel spent over $375k on the 1st Edition base set box, only for it to be resealed. 

Despite making its debut in 1999, the Pokemon TCG has exploded in popularity over the past two years. The hobby hit an all-time high in October when influencer Logan Paul opened a base set booster box he paid $216k for while livestreaming.

However, things didn’t work out as well for another YouTube channel who paid $375k for the same item. The livestream unboxing of the rare collectible quickly turned tragic when it was discovered that the TCG item was actually fake.

fake pokemon card booster box
Twitter: @DumbMoneyTV
The rare sealed 1st Edition booster box was actually fake.

Rare Pokemon TCG box opening ends in complete disaster

The event was hosted by YouTube channel ‘Dumb Money Live’ and included popular Pokemon content creators such as Lee ‘Leonhart’ Seinfeld. The rare 1st Edition base set booster box was bought for a record-breaking $375 through Logan Paul’s collectible trader ‘Collectables Guru.’

“The owner of the box supposedly bought three boxes when he was a child. They sat in the gun safe the entire time,” the Pokemon dealer explained. However, they quickly realized something was amiss after breaking the seal. Several booster packs were different colors, and some weren’t even 1st Edition.

“Oh no. That is a major f**king deal!” Guru exclaimed. The personality opening the box then revealed the problem: “It’s not even base set cards, these are Jungles! Wow. This is a resealed box. It’s random!”

(Topic starts at 35:41)

Upset, Collectable Guru called up the seller and explained that the box was resealed. “We opened the box literally live and they’re resealed packs. There is like base set 2 mixed in, half of them are 1st Edition. But they are all resealed, this is absolutely unacceptable. How is this going to be taken care of immediately?”

Stunned by the whole thing, Leonhart stood by and said, “Oh my gosh, I was not expecting that.” Guru came back and updated the group and explained that the seller had two other boxes that they were going to open first before bringing them back to the YouTubers.

youtubers opening fake pokemon card box
YouTube: Dumb Money LIVE
The YouTubers were floored after the rare Pokemon box was fake.

To add salt to the wound, the box opening was done on stream for charity. Dumb Money Live gave an update and addressed the situation a day later stating: “I don’t know a single person in my network that hasn’t been defrauded as an investor. You have to give sellers a benefit to make this right.”

At the time of writing, the situation has not been entirely rectified. The channel will open a booster pack on October 30 live to verify that the second box is actually real. However, it appears that if this one is fake as well, the seller claims they will refund the content creators their $375k.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm