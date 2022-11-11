Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans spot Scarlet Violet Legendary clue after Ash’s victory

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Eagle-eyed Pokemon anime fans may have spotted a teaser for a new Legendary Pokemon in a recent Ultimate Journeys episode.

The Pokemon anime’s Ash Ketchum once again achieved greatness in the latest episode of the Ultimate Journeys series after he defeated Leon to earn the rank of Pokemon Master.

However, Ash’s hard-fought victory isn’t the only thing fans witnessed in the most recent episode of the Pokemon anime.

Eagle-eyed viewers think they may have spotted a sneaky teaser for one of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Legendary Pokemon at the tail-end of the episode.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans spot potential Gen 9 tease

A post on Twitter from CentroLeaks — a notable Pokemon leaker — surrounding a painting spotted at the very end of Ultimate Journeys episode 132, which showed three ships on the ocean.

Interestingly, there’s a depiction of some sort of glowing orb hovering in the sky above the ships, which potentially dispelled a storm and saved the ships from destruction, giving the rough waters and clouds overhead.

Now, some fans are convinced that this painting is a tease for the third Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, following Koraidon and Miraidon.

Given the random nature of the painting, its clear framing in the episode, and the fact that the anime has teased previous Legendary Pokemon before their official reveals before, it could very well be the case.

Twitter user Raulromun noted the three ships could reference Columbus’ three ships: the Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa María. Given Columbus sailed from Spain, a region Gen 9’s Paldea is partly based on, it would make sense.

Previous leaks claimed Scarlet & Violet would indeed have a third Legendary Pokemon, but it would be included via DLC.

However, some trainers were unconvinced and simply thought the glowing orb was another representation of Mew.

“Why are you saying this random stuff? We don’t know what the third legendary looks like. That image is likely mew, as one of the next episodes is all about Mew and Goh’s quest to catch it.”

Of course, this is all still speculation so either theory could be correct. For now, only time will tell if the Pokemon anime once again teased fans with an early look at an upcoming Pokemon from the newest Generation.