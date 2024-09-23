Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest winners finally revealed following AI controversy

The Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest has become a major event in the calendars of illustrators who love the franchise, giving hopeful artists a chance to get their work printed on an official Pokemon card.

This year’s contest may have been one of the most discussed in recent memory, sadly though it was predominantly because of the initial inclusion of several pieces generated by AI. Alongside submitting AI artwork, the same person used several different names to ignore entry limits.

Article continues after ad

Well, now the AI art has been ousted The Pokemon Company has shared the final results, with fans and artists all over the moon with the winners.

Several Pokemon were the focus of this year’s contest, including Pikachu, Feraligatr, Absol, Melmetal, and Flygon. While many different cards were credited with the “Judge’s Award” and the “First Runner-Up” prize, the Grand Prize went to Kazuki Minami’s Pikachu illustration.

Article continues after ad

Underneath the announcement video on YouTube, hundreds of comments piled in to celebrate all the winning art and the top entrants, and quite a few commended the fact all the AI art eventually got disqualified.

Article continues after ad

A comment celebrates the artists, saying, “Congrats to all winners, these are so gorgeous!” Then, another comment adds, “Congrats to those who win and to those who tried! Such beautiful art.”

Then, touching on the previous controversy, fans said, “oh boy I hope none of these are AI” and “So glad the top featured weren’t those AI illustrations” before other comments assert that Pokemon “banned” all the AI entrants.

Kazuki Minami/The Pokemon Company The Grand Prize-winning entry from Kazuki Minami

This is clearly going over well with fans, as one person says you can tell the remaining entries have the “proper heart and soul of a real artist.”

Article continues after ad

Not everyone is entirely happy with the choice of winner, though, as one person adds “Ofc the winner has pikachu…” and another even exclaimed, “How the hell did that Pikachu win.”

Article continues after ad

But, a lot of people are backing the Grand Prize, saying that the pose captures the “natural” movement of animals like cats, and that the Pikachu art “captured the pose so well.”

Finally, some of the top entries have been celebrating their rankings on X, such as artist Alex Braun and their Feraligatr, Kaeos Art with another Feraligatr, and Devin Elle Kurtz with their autumnal Eevee design.

Article continues after ad

While we wait for next year’s competition, you can bag yourself some great new Pokemon cards or learn all about them, with our guides on the best Pokemon card packs to buy, upcoming set Surging Sparks, and our Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown review.