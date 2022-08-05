Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans divided over new Legendary designs

The box Legendaries for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have evoked strong emotions from fans, with some claiming Koraidon and Miraidon don’t feel like Legendary Pokemon.

Legendaries are the strongest creatures in the Pokemon world according to the lore found in their Pokedex entries. There are birds that control the weather, dragons that can manipulate space and time, and monsters that cause unending nightmares.

In most Pokemon games, the story revolves around these creatures with an evil organization attempting to harness their world-altering capabilities to wreak havoc. But most recently, fans have felt the box legendaries to be a bit too tame.

Now, The Pokemon Company has provided details regarding the Gen 9 box legendaries: Koraidon and Miraidon. And players are divided over whether they think the pair is worthy of the title of “Legendary Pokemon.”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Legendaries divide fans

During the Pokemon Presents on Wednesday, August 3, Game Freak gave players a look at the different forms of Koraidon and Miraidon. And on August 4, user OrionExalted shared their opinion of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Legendaries to the r/pokemon subreddit.

They stated, “Anyone else feel like legendaries are getting less legendary? I remember seeing things like Mewtwo, Dialga and Palkia, Reshiram, Yveltal, Rayquaza and others and thinking ‘yeah awesome that looks powerful and one of a kind’.” They then went into how more recent Legendaries don’t give off that same feeling.

With 1.7k upvotes and 480+ comments, passionate fans threw their own opinions into the ring. One commenter agreed stating, “They jumped the shark Gen 4 when they introduced the literal gods of space, time, and all creation, and everything since then has just necessarily been markedly less impressive.”

Others liked the fact that some Legendary Pokemon are “lesser”. Another user stated, “I mean not all legendary Pokémon need to be god-tier. Like how many god Pokémon do they need? And I like how we get S/V legendaries early for a change.”

A number of users blamed the oversaturation of Legendary Pokemon for this shared sentiment. They claimed that Legendaries use to feel special when you’d get four per game, but with ~50 total and each new game providing ways to obtain all of them makes them feel less so.

It is a drastic change in Pokemon’s formula to give players the box Legendary up front. We will just have to wait and see if these creatures are as powerful as past Legendaries, or if they will be left to find comfort in Box 1.