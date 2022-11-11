Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum becomes world’s top trainer after 25 years

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

After 25 years, Ash Ketchum has finally done it: he’s the world’s greatest Pokémon trainer – the very best like no one ever was.

For decades, we’ve watched the eternal 10-year-old Pokémon trainer traveling far and wide in a bid to win as many championships as he can, and of course, trying to catch em’ all.

In 2019, we saw him win the Alola region Pokémon League in the sixth season of Pokémon Sun & Moon, allowing him to ascend to the rank of Pokémon Master.

Now, he’s achieved the ultimate goal: alongside Pikachu, he’s won the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series, making him the top trainer for the first time.

Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum is the very best like no one ever was

In the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, Ash and Pikachu took on Leon at the Masters Eight Tournament. It wasn’t an easy battle, with Ash losing Gengar, Dragonite, Dracovish, Sirfetch’d, and Lucario – however, they emerged victorious after Pikachu managed to beat Leon’s Charizard.

Their win is the culmination of a 25-year journey for the characters, beginning when Ash first left Pallet Town in the first episode of the original 1997 series. Understandably, fans have been left emotional.

In a statement, Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International, said: “Ash Ketchum’s determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world’s top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer.

“We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year. This is a season fans won’t want to miss.”

So far, the episode has only aired in Japan, but will hit the US and other parts of the world in the near future. Previous episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series are available to stream on Netflix.