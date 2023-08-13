Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Wave 2 DLC trailer teases new Tera Type & more

Pokemon released a brand new trailer for Scarlet & Violet’s Wave 2 DLC: The Indigo Disk, which teased a new Tera Type, returning Starter Pokemon, and much more.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship event has come to a close, and with it came a handful of announcements at the closing ceremony.

While many trainers were excited to see which players would win in each game, many Pokemon fans were interested to see what The Pokemon Company would announce during the closing ceremony.

Alongside new details for the Pokemon TCG, fans received a trailer focusing on Scarlet & Violet’s Wave 2 DLC: The Indigo Disk, which teased a “nineteenth Tera Type” and much more.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer teases new Tera Type

As opposed to the trailer released on August 8, 2023, which focused on Wave 1: The Teal Mask, this new teaser focused on Wave 2: The Indigo Disk, which is still planned for a Winter 2023 release.

Perhaps the biggest news from the trailer was the new “nineteenth Tera Type” making its debut in The Indigo Disk.

While very few details are known about this nineteenth Tera Type at the time of writing, the official Scarlet & Violet website teased, “Something about it seems different from the eighteen Tera Types we’ve seen before…”

Screenshots from the website show a new Tera-type icon that features a hexagonal design with a rainbow-colored background. Though information about this new Tera-type is unconfirmed, the icon bears a striking resemblance to Terapagos’ Terastal Form.

Alongside the nineteenth Tera Type, the trailer revealed that every starter Pokemon from the past Generations will be available to catch in the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Wave 2 DLC trailer details new moves

As the Blueberry Academy has a focus on Pokemon Battles, there will be some new moves available in Wave 2: Upper Hand, Psychic Noise, Thunderclap, and Tachyon Cutter.

Upper Hand is a Fighting-type Physical move that has increased priority when the opponent is using a priority move and will fail if not. Psychic Noise is a special Psychic-type move that deals damage and prevents opponents from recovering HP for a certain number of turns.

The Pokemon Company Raging Bolt and Iron Crown will be exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet versions, respectively.

Finally, fans learned the types of the two new Paradox Pokemon: Raging Bolt and Iron Crown. Raging Bolt is an Electric/Dragon-type, while Iron Crown is a Steel/Psychic-type.

Raging Bolt will have access to the priority move Thunderclap, while Iron Crown knows Tachyon Cutter — a move that is guaranteed to hit twice in a row.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans can look forward to The Indigo Disk, which is set to release sometime in Winter 2023.