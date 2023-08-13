Pokemon TCG reveals Paradox Pokemon and Ace Spec card return

The Pokemon Company has revealed that Paradox Pokemon are coming to the TCG through a new expansion, along with the return of Ace Spec cards in 2024.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship event came to a close in Yokohama, Japan on August 13, 2023. On Championship Sunday, the best players from each Division competed to see who came out on top.

While seeing who took home the prize in each game was certainly exciting, many Pokemon fans were interested to see what The Pokemon Company would announce during the closing ceremonies.

Alongside a new trailer for Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, Pokemon TCG fans learned that Paradox Pokemon would make their official debut in the game through a new expansion. Additionally, Ace Spec cards will make a return to the card game in 2024.

Paradox Pokemon and Ace Spec cards coming to TCG

At the tail-end of the 2023 Pokemon World Championship, The Pokemon Company’s CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara debuted the trailer for these new Paradox Pokemon coming at the end of 2023.

The trailer reveals cards for Paradox Pokemon like Scream Tail, Brute Bonnect, Iron Bundle, Iron Moth, Roaring Moon, and Iron Valiant. Specifically, Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant will debut as ex cards.

These new Paradox Pokemon cards will first debut in Japan on October 27, 2023, as part of the Ancient Roar & Future Flash set. They will make their way overseas on November 3, 2023, as part of the Paradox Rift set.

However, this trailer didn’t just reveal the Paradox Pokemon cards: The end of the trailer teased that Ace Spec cards would make their return to the TCG sometime in 2024.

For those who may not know, Ace Spec cards were first introduced to the game through the Boundaries Crossed set released in 2012. Ace Spec cards are extremely powerful Item cards that are limited to one per deck, with 13 cards currently released in English.

Both Paradox Pokemon and the return of Ace Spec cards are certainly set to shake up the Pokemon TCG, and may even change the meta by the time the 2024 World Championship begins in Hawaii.