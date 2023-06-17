10 Pokemon that need to return in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that over 230 Pokemon will return in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC. Here are 10 Pokemon that should definitely make a comeback in the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will get two DLC episodes in the second half of 2023: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

The Teal Mask will take trainers outside the Paldea region to a land called Kitakami, which seems steeped in traditional Japanese culture based on official art and the three new Pokemon present. The Indigo Mask puts players in an exchange program with Blueberry Academy, which seems to emphasize Pokemon battles.

Article continues after ad

Alongside these two new DLC came the confirmation that over 230 Pokemon would return to the Paldean Pokedex from older Generations. As such, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 Pokemon that should definitely come back in Generation 9.

Side note: In the interest of fairness, Legendary and Mythical Pokemon will be excluded from this list, as they’d likely take up a fair few spots considering they’re usually much harder to obtain than normal Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

10. Shuckle

The Pokemon Company

Some fans may think Shuckle is a strange choice for this list, but the cute little ball of Defense is here for a handful of reasons. For one, Shuckle covers two of the least-represented types in the Paldean Pokedex — Bug and Rock. Additionally, Shuckle is one of the most unique Pokemon in the Pokedex, thanks to its stat spread. If you need a solid wall that can set up entry hazards in battles, Shuckle is an excellent choice where not many other Pokemon can fill its role.

9. Zubat

The Pokemon Company

Going through the Paldea region, it was pretty strange not to see Generation 1’s iconic Bat Pokemon flooding the caves throughout the region. While Poison isn’t the most-underrepresented type in Paldea, Zubat is the only Pokemon that sports the Poison/Flying-type combination.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, Crobat is simply an excellent final evolution with incredibly high Speed and a solid Attack stat. The Gen 1 nuisance has certainly come a long way since its introduction and deserves a place in Paldea.

8. Sandshrew

The Pokemon Company

Sandshrew has undoubtedly developed into an interesting Pokemon since the introduction of Alolan Sandshrew in Generation 7. One of fans’ biggest complaints about Gen 9 was its lack of regional forms. While Sandshrew’s Ice-variant isn’t from Paldea, it would still help to round out another one of the Paldean Pokedexes’ most underrepresented types. Considering Galarian Meowth made it into Scarlet & Violet, adding both versions of Sandshrew should be no problem at all.

Article continues after ad

7. Togepi

The Pokemon Company

Togepi is another iconic Pokemon that missed the Scarlet & Violet boat and would make a great addition to the Pokedex. First off, it shares its final type combination of Fairy/Flying with just one other Pokemon: the Legendary Enamorus.

Togekiss is also a Special Attacking powerhouse, with decent Speed and respectable Defensive stats as well. As many Pokemon fans probably have fond memories of Togepi from the anime, it would be great to see it represented again in Gen 9.

Article continues after ad

6. Tyrogue

The Pokemon Company

Tyrogue itself may seem like a strange choice for this list, but it’s another Pokemon that comes with a plethora of options. Tyrogue is technically the only Pokemon with a branching evolution with three unique forms – Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop.

Each of the three Hitmons boasts respectably high stats and specializes in different areas, making them fairly unique Fighting-types. Having more options to choose from is never a bad thing, so the Scuffle Pokemon would surely be appreciated in Paldea.

Article continues after ad

5. Mamoswine

The Pokemon Company

Mamoswine was an excellent addition to the Gen 4 Pokedex and would be just as beneficial in Gen 9. Once again, the Mamoswine family boasts an entirely unique type combination of Ice/Ground, and its inclusion would help bolster Paldea’s lacking Ice-type pool.

On its own, Mamoswine is certainly a powerhouse with its impressive 130 base Attack and 110 base HP. Additionally, the addition of more diverse Ice and Ground-type moves since its introduction would only serve to benefit the Twin Tusk Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

4. Onix

The Pokemon Company

Another one of the most iconic Pokemon from Generation 1 – Onix – would be a boon for Generation 9. Rock is the least-represented type in Paldea, which would already make its inclusion worthwhile. Although Onix has a strange stat spread, focusing on Defense and Speed of all things, its evolution Steelix helps it find its footing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Steelix boasts a monstrous 200 base Defense, and what it loses in Speed, it gains back in Attack. Additionally, its 75 base HP helps to ensure it won’t be taken out so easily.

Article continues after ad

Considering many early Pokemon fans likely have strong memories of seeing Brock’s Onix for the first time, it would be a shame to have this Gen 1 titan not make the jump over to Paldea.

3. Absol

The Pokemon Company

Thanks to its striking design and in-game lore, Absol is one of the most popular Pokemon in the entire Pokedex. It’s also an excellent choice in battle, sporting a deadly 130 base Attack stat. It also learns many diverse Physical attacks to capitalize on its Attack stat, such as X-Scissor, Stone Edge, Shadow Claw, and much more.

Article continues after ad

While Paldea has plenty of impressive Dark-type Pokemon to choose from, sometimes it’s hard to beat the classics.

2. Snorlax

The Pokemon Company

Snorlax is arguably one of the most recognizable Pokemon from the original 151. Its iconic design and role as a roadblock in the Generation 1 titles have cemented Snorlax as a fan-favorite Pokemon.

Not only is it well-known, but it’s also a force to be reckoned with in battle. Snorlax sports an impressive 160 base HP stat, with 110 in Special Defense and Attack. It can take Special moves like a champ and deal back some heavy damage when its turn rolls around. Additionally, with Pokemon Sleep on the horizon, the Sleeping Pokemon would be a no-brainer to bring over to Paldea.

Article continues after ad

1. The remaining Starters (but mostly Empoleon)

The Pokemon Company

This first spot is admittedly a bit of a cop-out, but it’s hard to argue it wouldn’t be appreciated. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have already made great strides to bring over many of the Starter Pokemon from past Generations through special Tera Raid events. Pokemon like Chesnaught, Decidueye, and Inteleon have already made their way to Gen 9, so hopefully the remaining starters follow suit.

So far, fans are still waiting on Venusaur, Blastoise, Meganium, Feraligatr, Sceptile, Blaziken, Torterra, Infernape, Empoleon, Serperior, Emboar, Incineroar, and Primarina. While it’s a shame not even a single Generation 4 starter has made it to Scarlet & Violet, we have to give a special shoutout to Empoleon for, yet again, boasting a completely unique type combo in Water/Steel.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, the remaining Starter Pokemon get added to the game by the time the DLC releases. If not, maybe they can make their way through the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk expansions.

It’s also important that the following Pokemon have already been confirmed to be returning, so they’ve naturally been excluded from the list: Vulpix, Ninetales, Seel, Dewgong, Yanma, Yanmega, Beldum, Metang, Metagross, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Feebas, Milotic, Chingling, Chimecho, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Grubbin, Chargabug, Vikavolt, Espurr, Meowstic, Milcery, and Alcremie.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it! That’s our list of the 10 Pokemon that should definitely return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC. While you’re here, check out some of our Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet