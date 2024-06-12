Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to beat 7-star Emboar Tera Raid guide

Summer often means BBQ season, and fittingly, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are getting ready to give trainers one heaped helping of hot pig, as Emboar with the Mightiest Mark is set to invade 7-star Tera Raids.

Hot on the heels of Swampert, Game Freak has confirmed that Emboar the Unrivalled is the next big boss in Scarlet & Violet for trainers to take down. Emboar, the final evolution of Unova’s starter, Tepig, is a dual Fire/Fighting-type, making it one imposing piggy.

So if you want to defeat this fiery foe and add one to your team, here’s everything you need to know to beat Emboar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles, as well as some useful information about the event.

When will Emboar appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will host 7-star Emboar in Tera Raids from June 14, 2024, at 0:00 UTC, until June 16, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. Then it will return on June 21, 2024, at 0:00 UTC, until June 23, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

Only one Emboar the Unrivalled can be caught per save file, and any successful attempts to defeat it in Raids after capturing one will only reward the player with regular Tera Raid rewards such as items and Tera Shards.

7-star Emboar moves, Tera-type, and Ability

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Emboar is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon, and Emboar the Unrivalled is using the Electric Tera-type, causing major problems for any Water-type Pokemon hoping to put out Emboar’s flames.

Emboar stats

POKEMON ABILITY HP ATTACK DEFENSE SP. ATTACK SP. DEFENSE SPEED Reckless (Hidden Ability) 110 123 65 100 65 65

Emboar moves

Emboar’s moveset for the Raid has not been confirmed yet, but the following are likely to be part of its arsenal:

Wild Charge (Electric)

Head Smash (Fighting)

Hammer Arm (Fighting)

Bulk Up (Fighting)

Flare Blitz (Fire)

Double Edge (Normal)

The best way to describe Emboar is all power and no defense; its highest stat is Attack, but sadly it has a pitiful Defense despite its bulky size. Its Hidden Ability Reckless, which increases the power of any moves with recoil, makes Emboar something of a glass cannon.

This does not mean it’s going to be a pushover, though, as that huge Attack stat alongside some powerful moves like Wild Charge and Flare Blitz mean that most Pokemon will have to be very careful to even stay on the field.

Like many other 7-star Tera Raid battles, the biggest focus is staying in the battle, so to combat Emboar players should focus on Pokemon with lots of HP and Defense, especially those that can resist some of Emboar’s Fighting or Electric-type moves.

It should also be noted that Emboar has access to a couple of ‘wildcard’ moves like the Water-type Sp. Attack Scald, and even the Grass-type Sp. Attack Solar Beam, so if it has these in its arsenal, our list will need some adjusting.

Best Emboar 7-star Tera Raid counters

Niantic

Here are some of the best Pokemon to counter Emboar with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles:

Landorus Therian Forme

If you’ve managed to nab yourself a Landorus from Pokemon Legends Arceus – or even with the Landorus Raids in Pokemon Go – this Unova Legendary is a fantastic pick to defeat Emboar.

This Pokemon is a big threat anyway, but by using the ability Intimidate to lower Emboar’s Attack and the Ground Tera-type to resist Electric-type moves and deal some serious damage, Landorus becomes one of the best Pokemon to take on this powerful pig.

Earthquake will do some serious damage thanks to Emboar’s Electric Tera-type, but this is powered up even further thanks to the STAB boost. Support moves like Swords Dance will allow Earthquake to get even more powerful.

Then, Mud-Slap is another great Ground-type move that has the added benefit of reducing the opponent’s Accuracy. Coupled with Sandstorm, and any teammates using an Ability like Sand Veil, and suddenly Emboar is going to have a very hard time actually hitting your team.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Earthquake

– Swords Dance

– Mud-Slap

– Sandstorm Intimidate Adamant Shell Bell Ground

Gliscor

Thanks to their similarities, Gliscor operates much like Landorus but is more readily available for players. That makes it a great choice if you don’t already own one of the Legendary Genie Pokemon.

Gliscor makes use of its resistance to Electric-type moves, as well as powerful attacks like Earthquake and the support of Swords Dance to become a real hassle for Emboar.

Plus, Screech can lower Defense, and while Lunge might not be very effective against Emboar, it does lower the opponent’s Attack one stage, making it a useful tool if you are your party is constantly getting wiped out.

For ability, Sand Veil works well alongside any other Pokemon using Sandstorm, but otherwise stick to Hyper Cutter.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Earthquake

– Swords Dance

– Lunge

– Screech Hyper Cutter/Sand Veil Adamant Shell Bell/Metronome Ground

Mudsdale

While Mudsdale might not be the most obvious pick for a lot of trainers, this mighty mule actually has some great tricks up its sleeve.

First of all, the ability Stamina raises its Defense every time it is hit with an Attack, allowing it to dive straight into the offensive. If you do need some added support, Curse is there to raise Attack and Defense by one stage.

Slamming Emboar with High Horsepower should be effective enough anyway, but, if any attack happens to miss, this allows trainers to pull off an extra powerful Stomping Tantrum, which gets a huge boost if the previous move failed.

For the final slot, Sandstorm helps some other Pokemon on this list like Garchomp or Gliscor to avoid attacks when using the Ability Sand Veil, so it’s a fantastic way to synchronise your team if you’re raiding with other friends online.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – High Horsepower

– Stomping Tantrum

– Curse

– Sandstorm Stamina Adamant Shell Bell Ground

Garchomp

Can you even talk about strong Ground-type Pokemon without bringing up Garchomp? Everyone’s favorite Ground-type Dragon Pokemon, based on a jet engine (Dragapult is Ghost-type alright), this massive monster has been causing havoc ever since it arrived in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl.

Much like others on this list, Garchomp can use its great Attack and STAB moves like Earthquake to cause problems for Emboar but also add even more salt in the wounds with the power of Swords Dance.

Sandstorm works well to raise evasion and miss some of those huge attacks from Emboar and assists other Sand Veil users like Gliscor.

Then Breaking Swipe not only gets a STAB bonus but also can help to lower Emboar’s Attack stats.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Earthquake

– Breaking Swipe

– Sandstorm

– Swords Dance Sand Veil Adamant Shell Bell Ground

Pokemon Scarlet Violet Emboar Tera Raid rewards

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Trainers that defeat Emboar the Unrivalled from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids can capture one Emboar per save file. After the first catch, all subsequent Raids where you defeat Emboar will only offer the regular Raid rewards.

At the time of writing, the rewards for defeating Emboar the Unrivalled are not known, but we will update this guide as soon as the information is available.

Can 7-star Tera Raid Emboar be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Sadly for Shiny hunters, Emboar with the Mightiest Mark can not be Shiny. However, players can breed Emboar and earn a Shiny Tepig through traditional Egg hatching methods.

That’s everything we have to help trainers defeat Emboar with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids.

If you’re an avid Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player, be sure to check out more of our great guides, like these covering every Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak event, and all Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade codes.