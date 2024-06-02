Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers find best ways to solo 7-Star Swampert Tera Raid

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers taking on 7-star Swampert have discovered some solid ways to solo the Poison Tera-type boss.

In the Gen 9 titles, trainers have the chance to take on Swampert the Unrivaled from May 31, 2024, at 0:00 UTC, until June 2, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. Should trainers miss the first round, Swampert will reappear on June 7, 2024, at 0:00 UTC, until June 9, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

Like all 7-star Tera Raid bosses, Swampert the Unrivaled packs quite the punch. Thanks to its Poison Tera-typing, players will have to think outside the box to counter this powered-up Gen 3 Starter.

Thankfully, some skilled trainers have locked in some solid ways to solo Swampert the Unrivaled during its first round, so let’s go over some of the best community-sourced Pokemon to use.

Solo Slowbro build for 7-Star Swampert Tera Raid

The first suggestion came from a Reddit user named ‘zolios_’ who created a Slowbro build that solo trainers can try out.

Players will need a level 100 Modest Slowbro with a Psychic Tera-typing. It should hold a Shell Bell and know the moves Amnesia, Nasty Plot, Stored Power, and Slack Off.

The general strategy with this solo build centers around buffing Slowbro with Amnesia and Nasty Plot then dealing damage with Stored Power.

It’s important to remember that Swampert will reset your stat boosts when its shield activates, so trainers need to be on top of their buffs with Amnesia and Nasty Plot. As long as they do so, Stored Power will be enough to take Swampert out.

Solo Espathra build for 7-Star Swampert Tera Raid

The second solo build came from a user named ‘tcg_trainers_AU’ who chose to go with Gen 9’s Espathra to take on Swampert.

This build requires a level 100 Modest Espathra with the hidden ability Speed Up and a Psychic Tera-typing. It should hold a Shell Bell and know the moves Lumina Crash, Calm Mind, Stored Power, and Reflect.

This is simply a solid Psychic-type counter to Swampert, as Espathra should deal massive damage to the Tera Boss with its massive Special Attack stat.

Lumina Crash is an 80 Power Psychic-type move that lowers the target’s Special Defense by two stages. Essentially, trainers just need to begin by setting up Reflect, and then use Lumina Crash until they win. Of course, it’s remembering to re-buff when Swampert’s shield goes up is also important.

Solo Azumarill build for 7-Star Swampert Tera Raid

The final solo build came from a user named ‘flameduck,’ who chose to go with Azumarill thanks to its lengthy track record of success in Tera Raid battles.

This build centers around a level 100 Jolly Azumarill with the ability Huge Power and a Water Tera-typing. It should hold a Shell Bell and know the moves Amnesia, Belly Drum, Mud-Slap, and Liquidation.

Huge Power is the crux of this build, as the massive Attack boost is enough to handle most 7-star Raid bosses.

Essentially, trainers should use Mud-Slap enough times to build up the Tera charge, then set up Amnesia and Belly Drum to max out its stats. Finally, a Terastallized Liquidation should do major damage to Swampert — typically enough to knock it out.

Hopefully, trainers without a coordinated team or those who are trying to farm Herba Mystica will find some luck with these solo builds.