Pokemon Scarlet & Violet one-shots 7-star Eevee with Gen 1’s weakest ‘mon

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer has used Gen 1’s weakest Pokemon to take down the recent 7-Star Eevee Tera Raid.

In celebration of Eevee Week 2023, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced another 7-star Tera Raid featuring the Evolution Pokemon.

This 7-star Tera Eevee comes with the Normal Tera-type and the moves Double-Edge, Hyper Voice, Charm, Baby-Doll Eyes, and Bite.

To show off some impressive skill, one trainer took in Gen 1’s weakest Pokemon, Magikarp, and demolished the 7-star raid target in just one hit.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer takes down 7-star Eevee raid with Magikarp

A Reddit user named Nommable123 posted a video showcasing their strategy on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit.

The strategy involved a Magikarp holding a Metronome as the main attacker. The rest of the team included a Medicham holding Sitrus Berry, a Salazzle with the same berry, and a Perrserker with a Wide Lens.

To begin, Medicham used Light Screen and Reflect to boost the team’s Defense while both Salazzle and Perrserker used Defense Cheer.

Next, Salazzle used Fire Lash four times to lower Eevee’s Defense by four stages. Persserker then used Chilling Water twice to lower its Attack.

Perrserker and Salazzle then use Swagger on Magikarp to raise its Attack six stages, while Medicham uses Skill Swap and Helping Hand to buff the Gen 1 fish and give it Pure Power.

Then, Magikarp used an Attack Cheer and Perrserker used False Swipe to bring the fish to 1 HP. Finally, Magikarp used Flail to knock out Eevee’s entire health bar in just one hit.

In the comments of the video, the trainer noted that since there’s no way to OHKO 7-star Eevee with Magikarp without lowering its Defense, the Normal-type took a bit of damage beforehand.

However, they assured fans that even with the minor amount of chip damage, it wouldn’t have factored into their one-hit knockout setup.

While some trainers have expressed disappointment with 7-star Eevee’s lack of difficulty, it still took quite a bit of work to pull off this impressive strategy.