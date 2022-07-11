Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans divided over separate editions

Alan Bernal . 22 minutes ago

Pokemon players think it’s time Game Freak retires the two edition releases for major title launches like the upcoming Scarlet and Violet versions.

Since Pokemon Red and Blue (Green in Japan), Game Freak has been known to release its mainline titles in multiple separate versions that gives players different species of Pokemon and with slight alterations in game’s events.

To catch ’em all, Pokemon players had to link up with friends that had the other version of the game which had the missing Pokedex entries that would otherwise be left unfilled.

It was a marquee series feature in the 90s and 2000s, but fans think that it could be time to move on from the separate editions the franchise is known for.

Though starters remain unchanged across a Pokemon titles in a given generation, there are slight differences in other parts of the game.

In the build-up to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans were sounding off on the Reddit boards with people mulling over the dev’s traditional approach to game releases.

“After seeing the Sword and Shield DLCs and the final choices in Legends Arceus, I don’t really think having two separate versions are necessary or practical anymore,” one user said.

“Having one big game with the different box legendaries and certain Pokemon being locked to different paths determined by player choice feels more natural and gratifying.”

Other people said the two version weren’t really ‘practical’ in the first place and it’s high time to bring all of a generation’s ‘mons under one title per launch – as challenging as it could prove to be.

The differences in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tend to include some Legendaries, species across the game, and more.

“I agree with dropping dual versions now that we have online, global trading, but that’s bucking 25 years of tradition which I don’t think comes easy,” another said.

With successful titles like Arceus and the like, it will be interesting to see if Game Freak ever takes to the singular gen-releases but fans aren’t holding their breaths.