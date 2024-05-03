Pokemon’s new Lazy Summer clothing range is “cute as heck”

A new clothing line is on the way, just in time for the first proper rays of sunshine, and fans are going wild for Pokemon’s new Lazy Summer range already.

The Pokemon Company has revealed a cheery new summer-focused clothing line called Lazy Summer, made in collaboration with previous Game Freak staff member James Turner, perhaps best known for his work on Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, and as Art Director for Pokemon Sword & Shield.

The set is now available to order from The Pokemon Center for both US and UK fans and features a selection of designs with cute drawings of Pokemon relaxing in the sun, like Pikachu, Ditto, and Fuecoco.

It’s by no means the only Pokemon clothing set released recently, but the inclusion of James Turner in the project, as well as the quality of the designs, seems to have fans extremely pleased.

Fans are already throwing their support behind the line in the comments underneath the announcement, with one saying, “ahhhhhh that Pikachu cap is AMAZING!!”, while another person replies to Turner, adding, “I want you to know that you captured the vibe of summer PERFECTLY.”

James Turner himself even shared his support for the release in comments below his announcement, saying, “The cap might be my favourite from the line”.

Pokemon fans and content creators are sharing plenty of posts about the set online, with X user Line Lovesick calling the collection, “cute as heck” in a post.

Turner is seemingly finding even more acclaim in recent months, as his production company All Possible Futures gears up to release the charming cartoon-styled platformer The Plucky Squire.

It certainly has us in the mood for a summer-themed tropical Pokemon game, but sadly we’re likely about a decade away from Pokemon Sun & Moon remakes. Still, there is always Pokemon Go Fest 2024 to look forward to later this summer.