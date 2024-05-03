Hoopa could play a crucial role in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Fan theories about Pokemon Legends Z-A are flooding the internet right now and some are convinced that Hoopa could play a huge role in the upcoming game.

Pokemon Legends Z-A is on the horizon and fan theories about it have been absolutely swamping the internet ever since it was announced. Some people think it’ll be a follow-up to Legends Arceus and others are convinced it’ll solve some long-standing Pokemon mysteries.

While most of the conversations about this game feature Zygarde and Arceus to a degree, there is one Pokemon that we could see heavily featured – Hoopa.

Hoopa was introduced back in Pokemon X & Y with two different forms – Hoopa Confined and Hoopa Unbound. It’s known as the Mischief Pokemon and its Pokedex entry mentions that it “sends anything and everything to faraway places using its loop, which can warp space.”

The Pokemon Company Hoopa Unbound from the Pokemon anime.

Legends Arceus had a heavy time-travel theme and it seems like Z-A will have an element of this too, based on the trailer. A popular fan theory that’s been kicking around since the announcement is that Hoopa will be at the center of the game’s story, causing mischief by sending us through time.

The theory was described in a recent fan discussion, with a Pokemon fan pointing out that the ‘mon has the ability to manipulate space and pull anything it wants through its magic rings and that “Hoopa is a prime candidate to be the cause of any time displacement shenanigans.”

It would make sense. It comes from the right generation and seems to have all the necessary abilities to set up a storyline with a strange timeline, and it seems unlikely that a new Pokemon would be introduced just to fulfill this purpose.

If there are any “time displacement shenanigans” in Legends Z-A, it will almost certainly be the result of a Pokemon. It’s unlikely that the game would start with a villain sending us through time or warping reality – a Pokemon would make a lot more sense and fit the franchise more.

While Hoopa is arguably the ideal candidate to fill this role, there are definitely other Pokemon that could be featured. For example, Celebi is a hugely popular Pokemon that has the ability to time travel. Before Z-A was announced, some fans were certain the next Legends game would be Pokemon Legends Celebi.

It’s hard to make any statements on Pokemon Legends Z-A lore with certainty for now, though. For now, all we can do is speculate on which Pokemon may be featured in the game and which ‘mons will get their very own Mega Evolutions.