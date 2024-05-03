Eggs in Pokemon Go need a drastic overhaul

Out of all the features that get Pokemon Go fans talking, the Egg system is the one that could do with the most changes.

While there are plenty of things to love about Pokemon Go – like the unique events and wide variety of Pokemon – there are also a few quirks and annoying features that could do with an update or improvement. One of these elements is the Egg system.

Hatching an Egg in Pokemon Go should, in theory, be an exciting experience. You have to walk a considerable distance for an Egg to hatch, and the baby Pokemon that hatches will have been pulled from a specific pool of Pokemon. Usually, this Egg pool contains some rare or interesting Pokemon.

If you’ve spent any time playing Pokemon Go or exploring online forums about the game, though, you will have noticed that the Egg system in Pokemon Go isn’t exactly ideal. Many players feel that the Egg pool is too same-y, incubators are inconvenient, and the lack of a discard button is frustrating.

These are valid concerns, especially with regards to the discard button. Not being able to get rid of Eggs is irritating, with some players even refusing to open Gifts if they’ve got space in their bag for another Egg. It would be great to see an option to transfer Eggs in a future update.

The Egg pool does change over time, especially when events are on, but it’s understandable why players may be feeling annoyed by their Egg hauls.

Fans recently shared their thoughts about this online, with one blasting the current Egg pool by saying “literally everything is trash”, referencing the limited amount of Pokemon currently available from hatching Eggs.

Meanwhile, another player shared their opinion on incubators, noting how the price was simply not worth it in their eyes. Incubators can be expensive, essentially pricing some players out of taking part in events like the recent Cleffa Hatch Day.

In some cases, hatching an Egg is the only way to get your hands on a rare Pokemon, like Larvesta and Charcadet. It’s not a mechanic that you can easily ignore as a player, so seeing Eggs get a rework in Pokemon Go would likely make a lot of community members happy.

The Pokemon Go team has demonstrated recently with the avatar controversy that they’re very willing to listen to community feedback and concerns. As disgruntled Egg-hatchers have been around since the beginning of the game, it’s possible we could see a response to these concerns.

Eggs do have a potential to be hugely exciting in Pokemon Go. Perhaps an Egg pool that rotated more often could be more interesting? Keeping the variety of Egg Pokemon fresh and adding quality-of-life improvements like a discard option could help make this feature a lot more fun.