Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans divided on what EXP Share could mean for Gen 9

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are divided on the issue of EXP sharing and how it could affect Generation 9’s open-world structure.

There are plenty of topics surrounding the mainline Pokemon games that leave fans feeling divided.

In terms of recent titles, the changes made to the EXP Share item has caused a lot of discussion among fans on whether or not its current implementation is good or not.

Now, fans are once again discussing the EXP Share item and what it could mean for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new open-world style.

Pokemon fans divided over EXP Share

A post on the Pokemon subreddit from user TheArtistFKAMinty sparked a massive debate among the Pokemon fandom on how earning EXP through battles has changed and what it could mean for Gen 9.

In particular, they said “I think it’ll be interesting to see how people feel about the level of challenge in Scarlet/Violet given the open-ended nature of it.”

They go on to say that they “guarantee” players looking to fight every trainer and “clear” every area will be over-leveled for each major story beat.

The post gained over 3,000 upvotes and nearly 650 comments from fans who started debating about the merits of the EXP Share item and battling every trainer in the game.

Many echoed the sentiment of fans like AzoreanEve who said that actively avoiding in-game trainers out in the world is missing the overall point of Pokemon.

“I always fought every trainer not because of the exp, but because it’s game content I want to experience… I’d rather stick to fully clearing each area of trainers so I can go back to it later without having to worry about which pokémon I bring and where I can walk. “

Other fans took issue with the new way Game Freak began implementing the EXP Share in new Pokemon titles, making it so that it remains on for the player’s entire team and cannot be toggled off.

“I just want the ability to turn off the exp share or not like we used to be able to,” said Pokefan8263.

Given the EXP Share’s function hasn’t changed since Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, it’s safe to say that Gen 9 will be no different.