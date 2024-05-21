Pokemon “Tree of Life” proves Furfrou is the furthest thing from god

With over a thousand Pokemon in existence, it can be hard to keep track of different critters throughout the generations. There are simply so many Pocket Monsters in the franchise nowadays that seeing them all on one page can be overwhelming.

Trying to apply real-world logic to the series can often be quite fun, though. Many fans in the community enjoy making fan art of realistic Pokemon or categorizing them as if they’re real animals being studied.

A Pokemon player unveiled a magnificent “Tree of Life” diagram in a post on Reddit, trying to display every creature and how they all link together. The resulting graphic went down a treat with other Pokemon fans, kickstarting a debate on the origin of Pokemon and what Bulbasaur really is.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of viewers were astounded by the “Pokemon Tree of Life 5,” praising the original creator for their talent. One person commented, “Wow. This is an almighty piece of work, absolutely amazing,” and others felt the same. Another agreed, “You got my words… “

Article continues after ad

Other Pokemon fans chimed in with their own suggestions on improving the diagram, with plenty pointing out that Bulbasaur is believed to be a frog and that the iconic Lake Trio of Legendaries should be tied to Arceus more closely.

The standout observation here was a comment about Furfrou, the Poodle Pokemon. One Pokemon fan solemnly observed that it was “good to know that scientifically, Furfrou is the furthest Pokemon from god.” It’s incredibly far from Arceus on the diagram, competing with Bronzong for the title of “furthest from god.”

Article continues after ad

Some interesting fan theories popped up in the conversation, too. One fan noted, “I’m led to believe that the Chansey are all birds. They produce eggs, and those head tufts are likely feathers.” Then, the fan compared the evolution line to ostriches and emus.

With Pokemon Legends Z-A on the horizon, it’ll be fascinating to see how the Pokemon world shapes and morphs with new Pokedex additions – and whether we get a new “Tree of Life” for the next game. There’s the potential for a fair few new additions in the game, especially with the return of Megas.

Article continues after ad