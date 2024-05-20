Pokemon Go Mega Raid disaster leads to “best” PvP advice

The Pokemon Go community offered awesome advice to one player who shared their unfortunate Mega Raid experience.

Pokemon Go offers multiple types of Raid Passes for players interested in taking a shot at PvE boss battles. The most common way to access free Remote Raid Passes, in particular, is as a reward for completing Research Breakthroughs.

One free-to-play user on Reddit said they recently wasted their hard-earned Remote Raid Pass after being invited to a Mega Raid by a fellow Trainer. Just before the fight started, the person who extended the invite suddenly exited the match.

While the left-behind player could not get their pass back, a user named NaonAdni provided a tip on how to avoid losing Raid Passes when teammates randomly leave before the fighting begins.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass

According to the Redditor, all Pokemon Go players should create an empty PvP team for Raids and save it. This is possible after clicking on the Party tab in the PvP Battle menu.

“Then when you’re waiting for a raid to start if you suspect that maybe there will be people that will leave… choose that empty team as your opening team for the raid,” the person explained.

If other Trainers do leave ahead of a battle, instead of starting the Raid, the game will prompt the player to pick another team. The remaining user should have no problem exiting the match without losing their Raid Pass because it won’t count as them having entered a battle.

As of writing, NaonAdni’s comment has even more upvotes than the original Mega Raid post, with numerous Pokemon Go players thanking them for the tip.

One such comment reads, “This should be f***ing highlighted on the top of this f***ing subreddit! It’s the best damn tip I’ve read in years!”