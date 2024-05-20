Pokemon players slam “lackluster” Shiny Eeveelutions

After asking fellow Pokemon trainers which Eeveelution they should choose for their Shiny, the discussion devolved into a slam session of the most lackluster options.

The beloved Pokemon Eevee is known for its various evolutions – dubbed Eeveelutions – that turn the adorable little creature into a more powerful elemental beast. Given Eevee’s popularity, it’s no surprise that its rare Shiny form is highly coveted, especially by those hoping to catch ’em all.

However, according to players, not all Shiny Eeveelutions are worth tracking down, and certain designs are called “lackluster.”

In response to a player on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit who asked what they should evolve their Shiny Eevee into for “maximum wow factor,” fans made clear which ones were their favorites – and least favorites.

One commenter suggested the player pick Umbreon or Sylveon, calling their Shinies (alongside Shiny Eevee itself) “great.” The same user dubbed Espeon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon “decent” and called Leafeon, Glaceon, and Flareon “lackluster.”

Others generally agreed with the sentiment, and it’s no surprise why. While Shiny Sylveon and Umbreon have cool color schemes – Shiny Sylveon reverses its standard coloring, while Shiny Umbreon’s blue accents perfectly complement its black fur – Leafeon, Glaceon, and Flareon’s Shinies are barely distinguishable from their normal looks.

Espeon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon are a bit more divisive, as they’re all pretty dramatic palette swaps.

Some commenters suggested better designs for the more controversial Eeveelutions, such as an autumn-inspired brown for Leafeon and palette swaps for the Fire-type Flareon and the Ice-type Glaceon.

As for the poster, they seemed receptive to keeping their Shiny find as-is. In response to a comment suggesting they do not evolve the Pokemon, they called Shiny Eevee a “Sweet little snow cat.”

It’s interesting that the Shiny Eeveelutions don’t follow any particular patterns. Their range of designs and fan reception mirrors how players feel about Shiny Pokemon overall.

Some designs are clear standouts (like Umbreon and Rayquaza), dramatic palette swaps are divisive (like Espeon and Mareep), and others are panned for being almost the exact same color (like Glaceon and Garchomp).

It may mean that your favorite Eeveelution has an underwhelming Shiny form. Still, the fact that these Pokemon are over the spectrum of fan reactions to Shiny designs is, in its own way, pretty perfect for the Evolution Pokemon.