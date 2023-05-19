Pokemon Scarlet & Violet cancels Tera Raid event after bugged item crashes game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raids have been canceled after the new event was causing crashes on the rewards screen.

One of the big draws of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is its post-launch content. In addition to the upcoming DLC, Game Freak has also introduced various Tera Raid events.

These Tera Raid events are used to introduce new Pokemon to the Gen 9 games, give players the opportunity to acquire rare high-level Pokemon, and net a bunch of valuable rewards.

However, the latest Tera Raid event that started on May 19 didn’t go as planned, with one of the rewards seemingly triggering a game-breaking bug.

Tera Raid event canceled in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has taken down the new Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raid event after players’ games were crashing due to an unintended item drop.

As posted by one fan on Twitter, the new Tera Raids were rewarding players with a strange ‘None’ item that would immediately crash their games afterward.

Breaking down why the crash was happening, Serebii creator Joe Merrick explained: “It’s trying to get the TM Material for the Paradoxes, which doesn’t exist. However, unlike when it tried that for Walking Wake/Iron Leaves, it seems to actually display here and then apparently crash.”

Even though it was only the Great Tusk and Iron Treads Raid that was bugged, it’s not the only event that’s been canceled. Last week’s Chesnaught Tera Raid, which was supposed to continue running alongside the Paradox Pokemon this weekend, has also been suspended.

The new Tera Raid event was originally planned to take place from May 19 to May 21. With the event now taken down and no fix announced, it’s uncertain when Trainers will be able to participate again.

This isn’t the first time Tera Raids have faced bugs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Back when Walking Wake and Iron Leaves made their debuts, some players were completely locked out from catching them.