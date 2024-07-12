Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has announced a packed summer event schedule that has players excited to put in hours of playtime over the next few months.

The official Scarlet and Violet website revealed the four events running between July 11 and September 1, 2024, which are comprised of mass outbreaks and special Tera Raid Battles featuring Pokemon like Pikachu, Dondozo, and Gimmighoul.

Players online were quick to praise the event. Many in particular voiced their excitement for mass outbreaks, when trainers can expect to find plenty of the target Pokemon and use various tricks to dramatically increase the odds of encountering a Shiny.

The event lineup also features some fan-favorite Pokemon like Mimikyu and rare forms that aren’t always available to catch in the game, such as Alolan Raichu, Hisuian Sliggo, and Shiny Chest Form Gimmighoul.

It was even more exciting for those with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, as Kitakami and Blueberry Academy will have their own mass outbreaks. That greatly expands the number of species available to players with the DLC.

Each part of the summer event will last for two weeks, giving players ample time to catch outbreak Pokemon and take down its Tera Raid bosses.

The Pokemon selected really seem to have players excited to dive in, with many sharing which ones they’re hoping to Shiny hunt.

“I can finally get a shiny Mimikyu,” said one player on Reddit.

Others were especially excited for the Tera Raids, with one saying, “I’m gonna grind the gimmighoul raids hard … gotta pray for a shiny.”

Part 1 of the event, titled “Search for Pikachu and Friends,” runs until Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 4:59 pm PT. For more information on upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet events, check out our guides on the Tera Raid and Mass Outbreak event schedules.