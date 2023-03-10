Pokemon Scarlet & Violet patch coming to fix broken Tera Raids bug

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s next patch will address the recent bug surrounding Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids, but players will have to wait a while for it.

At the end of February 2023, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet received two new Tera Raid battles for the newly introduced Paradox Pokemon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves.

Unfortunately, there was a pretty devastating bug that affected some players taking on the Tera Raid battle, which resulted in affected trainers being locked out of catching these two Paradox Pokemon completely.

The Pokemon Company has announced that Scarlet & Violet’s next patch will address this bug, but it seems trainers looking forward to the fix are going to have to wait longer than anticipated.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s next patch will fix “Bad Egg” bug

Confirmation came by way of the Play Pokemon Twitter account, which tweeted out a link to a support plan to help those affected by the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid bug.

The tweets confirmed that the patch would not arrive until “the end of April,” so players locked out of catching Walking Wake or Iron Leaves will have to wait an entire month before they have the opportunity again.

For those that may not know, the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid bug resulted from players with different update versions joining Tera Raids together. When attempting to catch either Paradox Pokemon, they would instead receive a “Bad Egg” instead of the intended Pokemon.

This Egg could not be released in any way, and would essentially lock players out of catching Walking Wake or Iron Leaves for themselves, as the game already viewed the Egg as the Paradox Pokemon.

While trainers who caught the Bad Egg will have to wait an entire month before the issue is resolved there is a bit of good news as well.

According to the Customer Support page Play Pokemon tweeted out, once the update goes live Scarlet & Violet will host another round of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids so players who could not catch them can have another chance.