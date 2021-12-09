Pokemon Legends Arceus teaser hints at Hisuian Voltorb

Pokemon Legends Arceus is just over a month away and another teaser has appeared for the title. While it doesn’t give us a good look at the new Pokemon, Ball Guy makes it pretty obvious who the Pokemon in question is.

While there will be brand new Pokemon in the Hisui Region, there will also be new regional variants. These are pre-existing Pokemon that take on a new form depending on their location.

For example, Growlithe is a dog-like Pokemon that originated in the Kanto region. However, in one of the first trailers for Pokemon Legends Arceus revealed his new Hisuian form which changes his appearance slightly. Regional variants can also have different typings and evolutionary lines.

The last Pokemon that GameFreak revealed for Pokemon Legends Arceus was Kleavor. This bug-type Pokemon is a regional evolution of Scyther. Now, Pokemon is teasing a rather explosive reveal for a new Hisuian Form.

New Pokemon Legends Arceus teaser

The Pokemon Company posted several teasers to Twitter featuring the beloved Ball Guy mascot. According to the Tweets, Ball Guy had dropped all of his Poke Balls and needed help picking them up. However, the chore rewarded players with a hint as to what the next Hisuian Pokemon would be.

If you follow the link in the tweets, you are taken to the Pokemon Legends Arceus landing page. Once here, the aforementioned Poke Balls will begin to rain down and you are tasked with clicking on them to pick them up.

Once you’ve clicked a number of Poke Balls, one will light up before exploding and clearing away the screen. Ball Guy posted on Twitter again to warn players that some of the ball contain a surprise that may self-destruct.

Friends, there is…something I may have forgotten to mention. Do you remember that surprise I told you about? Well…if you touch it, it will self-destruct. So, please be careful while picking up my Poké Ball collection! https://t.co/FvZVXIejCp – Ball Guy pic.twitter.com/5SwAxm3LZO — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 9, 2021

Ball Guy teases Hisuian Voltorb

Ball Guy never states that the ball is Hisuian Voltorb, nor does he say the explosion is caused by a Pokemon. However, there’s enough evidence here to prove that Ball Guy is teasing Hisuian Voltorb.

Voltorb is a Pokemon that looks identical to a Poke Ball. It is also notorious for using the move “self-destruct”. In fact, many shiny hunters have failed to catch shiny Voltorb because they weren’t prepared for its explosive moves.

The various Poke Balls in Legends Arceus take on a new design. It’s only reasonable to assume that GameFreak would also design a new Voltorb form to match.

For more Pokemon, check out the new Legends Arceus Battle Theme, and stay tuned for more news and guides.