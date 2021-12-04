Pokemon Legends Arceus’ Pokedex may have just leaked

A prominent insider has claimed to have leaked a large portion of the Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex. According to the leaker, Mythicals such as Darkrai will make their return in the 2022 Game Freak RPG.

Although Pokemon Legends Arceus is technically a Gen IV origin story, players will experience a drastically different version of Sinnoh when exploring the Hisui region.

According to a major leak, it will largely bring back an existing Pokedex. The new rumor reveals many Pokemon “supposedly” in the upcoming Game Freak single-player title.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex leaked?

While PLA’s entire Dex has not been officially confirmed, a prominent insider with a consistent track record of accurately leaking Pokemon data has claimed to have revealed a major “sneak peek” of the Hisui region Pokedex.

Advertisement

In a December 4 tweet, Riddler Khu posted an image that shows a row of Pokemon types with their Pokedex numbers on them. The data reveals which character each box is when looking up the National Pokedex order number.

Read More: Pokemon BDSP glitch gives players infinite Master Balls



If true, the leak claims that the bulk of the Hisui region Dex will be the same as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s, just with new starters and new regional typing for various ‘mon. The rumor also reveals that Mythical’s Manaphy and Phione will be in the base game, and Darkrai and Shaymin will again be obtained by events or gifts.

Advertisement

This makes sense since it’s already been confirmed that Shaymin is being given away for free to players that have a Pokemon Sword & Shield save file. Interestingly, despite Legends Arceus being set in the ancient past, Fossil Pokemon Cranidos and Shieldon are also listed to return – perhaps players will be able to catch them in the wild?

In a follow-up tweet, Riddler Khu explained that the picture doesn’t include Baby Pokemon evolution lines such as Elekid or Smoochum because they would take too much time to write out. But the account also added, “They baby Pokemon line all make it. Pokemon #387 – 493 are also all in.”

Advertisement

That last bit of information is also curious because it would mean that Rotom and Porygon-Z will also be catchable in the game. Over on the r/PokeLeaks forum, one fan theorized, “Khu also says all 387-493 make it in, so that includes Porygon-Z as well. I think that confirms some form of time travel if the Arc Phone didn’t already.”

Pokemon fans react to Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex leak

The Pokemon community immediately reacted to the leak by working together to try to piece together the Pokedex for PLA. Players such as ‘BlazeIncineroar’ created a visual to show which Pokemon were reportedly revealed by the infamous leaker.

Advertisement

no hints for hisuian forms pic.twitter.com/VCHmJu9gVg — Blaze Incineroar (@BlazeIncineroar) December 4, 2021

After Riddler Khu posted what they claim is the final total and order of Hisui ‘mon in the game, fans used his past riddles to fill in his latest tease.

Every Pokemon leaked in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Based on the latest leak, the list below is every Pokemon rumored to be in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisui Starters

Rowlett

Dartrix

Hisuian Decidueye (Grass / Fighting)

(Grass / Fighting) Cyndaquil

Quilava

Hisuian Typhlosion ( Fire / Ghost)

( Fire / Ghost) Oshawott

Dewott

Hisuian Samurott (Water / Dark)

Hisui Pokedex

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Cherubi

Cherrim

Shellos

Gastrodon

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Glameow

Purugly

Bronzor

Bronzong

Chatot

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Snover

Abomasnow

Rotom

Pokemon Legends Arceus Legendary Pokemon

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Manaphy

Phione

Arceus

Darkrai

Shaymin

New Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Wyrdeer (Normal / Psychic)

(Normal / Psychic) Kleavor (Bug / Rock)

(Bug / Rock) Basculegion (Water / Ghost)

(Water / Ghost) Hisuian Sneasel Evolution (Poison / Fighting)

(Poison / Fighting) Hisuian Qwilfish Evolution (Dark / Poison)

(Dark / Poison) Hisuian Ursaring Evolution (Normal / Ground)

(Normal / Ground) Forces of Nature Genie (Fairy / Flying)

Hisuian Pokemon

Hisuian Zorua (Normal / Ghost)

(Normal / Ghost) Hisuian Zoroark (Normal / Ghost)

(Normal / Ghost) Hisuian Growlithe (Fire / Rock)

(Fire / Rock) Hisuian Arcanine (Fire /Rock)

(Fire /Rock) Hisuian Braviary (Psychic /Flying)

(Psychic /Flying) Hisuian Decidueye (Grass / Fighting)

(Grass / Fighting) Hisuian Typhlosion ( Fire / Ghost)

( Fire / Ghost) Hisuian Samurott (Water / Dark)

(Water / Dark) Hisuian Sliggoo (Dragon / Steel)

(Dragon / Steel) Hisuian Goodra (Dragon / Steel)

(Dragon / Steel) Hisuian Avalugg (Ice / Rock)

(Ice / Rock) Hisuian Qwilfish (Dark / Poison)

(Dark / Poison) Hisuian Sneasel (Poison/Fighting)

(Poison/Fighting) Hisuian Basculin (Water)

(Water) Hisuian Electrode (Electric / Grass)

(Electric / Grass) Hisuian Voltorb (Electric / Grass)

(Electric / Grass) Hisuian Lilligant (Grass / Fighting)

Even though the leaker has a long history of accurately leaking Pokemon content, take everything above with a major grain of salt. Still, it wouldn’t be too shocking if Pokemon Legends Arceus is essentially a Sinnoh Dex given it’s a Gen IV origin story.

Riddler Khu left fans with one last tidbit, stating, “BTW, only the head part and feet part of Hisui Dex in this pic are in the order of regional dex, the body part is in the order of national dex.” So it seems the single-player story game will have some parts of the National Dex incorporated as well.