Pokemon Go trainer’s first Shundo took eight years but was worth the wait

After eight years of searching for their first-ever Shundo, a Pokemon Go player finally lucked out – and what they ended up catching made it all worth the wait.

Shundos are amongst the most desirable Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Go. They are Shiny variants that have perfect IVs, giving them the highest stats possible for their level.

Sharing their first Shundo catch, one Pokemon Go player posted on Reddit, “After 8 years…” with an image of a newly caught Shiny 4-star Regirock attached. This is a rare example of an encounter that is undoubtedly Master Ball-worthy, something most players will never experience.

Article continues after ad

A Regirock with perfect IVs isn’t just a fun catch, but also a practical one. When powered up, Regirock is one of the strongest Pokemon in Ultra League, the second tier in PvP. Its incredible bulk makes it difficult to remove from the field, making it a real handful with an optimized moveset.

Article continues after ad

As for PvE, there are better options for a Rock-type Attacker like Rhyperior and Terrakion. Unfortunately, Regirock lacks the offensive power to be viable in Raids. After all, the Rock Peak Pokemon is very much a defensively-minded Pokemon, having a staggering 309 Base Defense, which is one of the highest in the game.

Article continues after ad

Other Pokemon Go players were just as impressed by the catch as OP, with one user replying, “That’s legit. Congratulations,” and another, “I am so incredibly jealous. UNUNUNUN.”

The praise kept coming with another player admitting, “You lucky man, i’m still waiting to get my 1st shundo,” showing just how rare a catch of this caliber is.

This is far from the only amazing catch shared by the Pokemon Go community though. A different player defied the odds by catching a Nundo Bounsweet on Bounsweet Community Day, while one particularly lucky trainer was told they “beat the game,” after finding a Shundo Mew.

Article continues after ad