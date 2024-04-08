New Pokemon Go player “blessed” with first ever Shundo catch

Some trainers go years before encountering their first Shundo, while others are still waiting to this day. However, one Pokemon Go player lucked out early in their adventure and obtained quite the catch.

Shundos are widely considered to be the best catches possible in Pokemon Go. These rare encounters are not only Shiny but also have perfect IVs, meaning that their stats and Combat Power as as high as possible for their respective level.

Many players find themselves waiting several years before encountering one, but this lucky trainer didn’t have to wait long at all. They shared this feat of Reddit boasting: “I started playing last week and I just caught a shundo!”

They then revealed the catch was a Shiny, 4* Bagon before admitting, “My friends say that this is the earliest that they’ve ever seen someone catch a shundo so I guess I’m just really lucky!”

This individual’s incredible luck didn’t go unnoticed with a player who hadn’t had quite the same luck commenting, “Well done. I’ve been playing since 2016 and a still waiting on a shundo. I could never evolve one of these either as I refuse to hold a grudge.”

Others reported similar experiences replying, “I’m still waiting for a hundo 6 years later… rip all the good ivs we caught before appraisals were a thing,” as well as, “I’m at 25k pokemon caught and still no shundo. RNG blessed you more than you know OP.”

As this Bagon was encountered during Bagon Community Day, the odds of finding a Shiny Bagon were boosted to 1 in 25. However, Pokemon with perfect IVs are always rare meaning that a Shundo Bagon is still a spectacular catch even after taking these improved odds into account.