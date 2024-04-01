Shadow Raid grants Pokemon Go player “best Pokemon” ever

The Pokemon Go Raid feature is tough at the best of times, but players also have to contend with the random stats of their encounters, and that’s what’s so impressive about this player’s amazing catch.

A Pokemon Go player has stunned the community with their impressive haul after they managed to catch a Shiny Shadow Mewtwo with perfect stats during this weekend’s Shadow Mewtwo raids as part of Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over.

Pokemon Go player u/sinkablebus333 shared their catch in a Reddit post, with the comment, “I feel like I’m high. This is the best Pokémon I’ve ever caught”. However, not everyone in the comments is supportive, as the original trainer actually purified their Shadow Mewto to get perfect IVs.

One of the first comments replies to the post, saying, “And you ruined it by purifying”. But, another comment adds, “Eh, once the mega releases OP’s got the perfect candidate for it.”

Mega Mewtwo has long been rumored for Pokemon Go, and it feels inevitable. Plus, it’s likely to be extremely powerful in either incarnation, with one comment saying, “Mega Mewtwo is like the best possible Pokemon.”

In contrast, a few comments are showing support for the catch, with one person commenting, “This is literally perfect for the mega drop, and easily worth the purify”.

Finally, others show support, with one saying, “Worthy pure shundo especially because of the inevitable mega” before another comment adds to the conversation, saying, “Shundo mewtwo is still a great thing to have, it’s still a Shundo after all”.

The arguments surrounding Purifying Shadow Pokemon continue to rage on, but one thing is certain, a Shiny Legendary is always a good thing.