Pokemon Go player left speechless after “beating the game” with epic Shundo

An extremely lucky Pokemon Go player has been hailed for “beating the game,” after they managed to get a spectacular shiny, perfect IV Mew.

Pokemon Go is no stranger to handing out desirable rewards in its research tasks. One example is the upcoming Ticket of Treats task starting on October 12 which offers all kinds of Halloween-themed prizes.

One of the standouts of 2023 was the All In One #151 Masterwork Research task which requires players to complete a long list of demanding objectives potentially spanning multiple months. The reward for doing so? A guaranteed Shiny Mew.

Article continues after ad

That alone is a spectacular prize that singlehandedly justifies the grind but with some extra luck it offers one of the best rewards in Pokemon Go history, as one fortuitous player discovered.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go trainer gets incredible Shundo from All in One research task

Having played regularly since Pokemon Go’s launch this trainer claims to have never received a Shundo. That is until now and the wait was more than worth it with their first ever Shiny, Perfect IV Pokemon being a Mew of all things.

Article continues after ad

“I’m speechless… I’ve played on and off since day 1 and never gotten a Shundo anything, but just finished my Shiny Mew research. What would you do with this guy?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The exact odds of getting a Shundo Mew in Pokemon Go aren’t known but it’s certainly very rare. After all, catching any Shundo is hard enough and you only have one chance at Mew after completing the lengthy All In One #151 Masterwork Research task.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“You won. Thanks for playing,” and “You beat the game. Time to play something else now,” were among the numerous replies congratulations OP on beating Pokemon Go.

Others advised the lucky trainer to buddy Mew and then level it up to the highest CP possible to make the most of this remarkable catch.

This isn’t the only case of a Pokemon Go player receiving an unbelievable Shundo with another trainer stumbling across a golden Steelix.