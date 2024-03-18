Pokemon Go player shares “sick flex” with amazing Master Ball catch

One Pokemon Go player has sacrificed the rarest ball of them all for a guaranteed catch, just for the aesthetics, but fans seem fine with this after seeing the “sick flex” the trainer caught.

It’s common knowledge among Pokemon players that the Master Ball is the best of the best, and it’s pretty difficult to find because of that reputation.

While the Master Ball is often the reward after a long adventure in the mainline Pokemon games, players exploring the world of Pokemon Go have to grab a Special Research ticket and jump through multiple hoops to finally bag that pesky purple ball.

Article continues after ad

As such, it’s best to choose a rare and powerful Pokemon whenever a trainer must decide how to use their Master Ball, which is why Pokemon Go players are so shocked about one trainer’s choice.

Pokemon Go trainer bags Shiny Kyogre in a Master Ball for the “aesthetics”

A Pokemon Go player going by the name of u/slimeay has shared a Reddit post, showing off their proud catch from this weekend’s Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre Raid Day, and they’ve managed to not only bag a Shiny version of the creature, but something even rarer.

Article continues after ad

It’s pretty clear to see why the person behind the original post would use their Master Ball, as they managed to find a Shiny Kyogre with perfect IVs, or a Shundo (Shiny and Hundo – which means a perfect 100 stats).

Article continues after ad

Other Pokemon Go players are commenting on their support, and jealousy, below the post, with one saying, “That’s honestly such a sick flex. Congrats on the shundo!”

Another comment says, “If I caught a Shundo Kyogre, I’d be soooooo happy.” While another adds, “Kind of a neat combo. Certainly worse ways to use a master ball.”

A few Pokemon players are sharing their opinion on the choice, as while the Shundo Kyogre is rare, a Shiny Legendary encountered after a Raid has a wildly increased catch rate. Meaning, they’re almost impossible not to catch, so the Master Ball was superfluous.

Article continues after ad

A comment from one trainer says, “It’s all fun and games until you encounter a hundo shadow mewtwo with 1 premier ball and no Masterball left.” Finally, one person sums it all up nicely, saying, “its dumb but it looks sick, thats all that matters, its just a game after all”.