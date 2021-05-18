Pokemon Go Team Rocket Grunt challenge: How to track progress & rules - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s Luminous Legends Y event is kicking off with the Team Go Rocket Grunt challenge, which is now live. Here’s everything you need to know, including the rules, rewards, and more.

Pokemon Go trainers have been excited for the Luminous Legends Y event ever since it was first announced, and now that it’s finally here, it’s starting with a bang thanks to the Pokemon Go Team Rocket Grunt challenge.

In essence, Team GO Rocket is up to their usual shenanigans, but on a grander scale. They’re trying to turn more Pokemon into Shadow Pokemon at an accelerated rate during the first week of the event, and they’re mixing up their battle strategies to help make it happen. Let’s take a look at all the details.

As a part of the Luminous Legends Y event, the Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge has officially blasted off! Work with Trainers worldwide to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts and unlock rewards during the second half of the event! We’ll be tracking your progress on our social media! pic.twitter.com/iQscVf3xB6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 17, 2021

When does the Pokemon Go Team Rocket Grunt challenge start and finish?

The Pokemon Go Team Rocket Grunt challenge started on Saturday, May 15, which means it’s already underway. However, players have until Sunday, May 23 to play their part in helping complete the challenge.

How to do the Pokemon Go Team Rocket Grunt challenge

The Pokemon Go Team Rocket Grunt challenge is all about teamwork on a massive scale. The villainous trainers have shown up in great numbers, and they’re even changing up their battle strategies. Some specialize in different Pokemon types, while others might jump you two-to-one.

However, the premise for the challenge is simple. Trainers from all around the world need to unite and work together to defeat 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts. If the goal is met, some special bonuses will be up for grabs.

Pokemon Go Team Rocket Grunt challenge rewards

It will take a massive effort to complete the challenge. But if everyone bands together and makes it happen, the following rewards are up for grabs:

3x Catch XP bonus

Galarian Zigzagoon Shiny will now be available to find

Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in Raids

If the challenge is completed, these rewards will be available between May 25 and May 31. So, what are you waiting for? Get stuck into the grind, take out some grunts, and do your part in abolishing Team Rocket.