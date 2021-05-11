Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y event: Start time, Field Research, Sylveon, Yveltal & more - Dexerto

Niantic have announced the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event for Pokemon Go, which is set to add Sylveon and Yveltal to the game.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Legends has seen trainers take on a range of challenging encounters. From Therian Forme Thundurus to Xerneas that made its debut in the recently concluded Luminous Legends X event.

Next up, Luminous Legends Y. The event is set to add a range of new content for players to get stuck into. Whether you’re a fan of Raids or just looking to add Sylveon to your collection on its debut, there’s something for everyone in this upcoming event.

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y start date and time

The Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y event will be split into two separate parts, each offering players different content and features.

Part 1 is scheduled to start Tuesday, May 18, at 10:00 AM and conclude on May 24, at 8:00 PM

Part 2 of the event will begin on Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 AM and finish on May 31, at 8:00 PM

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y wild spawns

Luminous Legends Y will boost the spawn rates of a specific type of Pokemon in the wild. In this event, Dark-type Mons will be spawning more frequently.

Here’s a full list of the Pokemon with boosted spawn rates:

Part 1

Houndour

Carvanha

Spritzee

Swirlix

Goomy

Part 2

Eevee

Ralts

Spritzee

Swirlix

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y 7km/12km eggs

New Pokemon will be hatching from 7km and 12km eggs during the event. It’s even been revealed that Pancham will be available to obtain in Strange Eggs throughout the Luminous Legends Y event.

7KM Eggs (Part 1)

Alolan Rattata

Purrloin

Stunky

Poochyena

Alolan Grimer

Sneasal

Alolan Meowth

7KM Eggs (Part 2)

Swirlix

Togepi

Cleffa

Eevee

Igglybuff

Azurill

Spritzee

12km Strange Eggs

Pancham

Skorupi

Deino

Qwilfish

Sandile

Pawniard

Larvitar

Absol

Vullaby

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y Sylveon Debut

Sylveon will be making its Pokemon Go debut during Part two of the Luminous Legend Y event. This iconic Fairy-type Mon is a fan favorite among the community and has been heavily requested by trainers, so it’s great to it finally making its debut.

It’s worth noting that players can Evolve Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when the Mon is set as your buddy.

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y Field Research

During part one of the Luminous Legends Y event, trainers can complete Field Research to earn exclusive encounters with Dark-type Pokemon including Scraggy, Galarian Zigzagoon, and more.

In part two, players will be rewarded with Eevee encounters as well as some of Eevee’s Evolutions.

The full details of these Research Tasks will be added as soon as the information becomes available.

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y Raid changes

Yveltal, the Destruction Pokemon will be available in five-star-raids throughout the entire event. This will provide trainers with an incredibly challenging encounter so make sure you’re prepared!

Aolan Meowth will also make an appearance in Raids during the first half of the event with Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, and Galarian Zigzagoon all arriving in part two of the event.

Global Challenge

Niantic is hosting a Global Challenge at the beginning of the Luminous Legend Y event. If trainers can defeat over 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts from May 15, 12:00 AM to May 23, 11:59 PM, players will earn a set of rewards for the second half of the event. You can check these out below:

3x Catch XP bonus

Galarian Zigzagoon Shiny will now be available to find

Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in Raids

Remember, in order to gain these rewards the whole community has to contribute, so make sure to get involved on May 15!