Complete list of all shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go - Dexerto

Shiny Pokémon are among the rarest in any Pokémon game. Now, with Pokémon Go surging in popularity, there is an ample amount for players to catch and find!

Pokémon is a series that is beloved by fans all over the world, and the mobile title Pokémon Go has allowed trainers to catch their favorite critters wherever they are. The game bolsters an ample amount of the same features as the series’ mainstream titles, including shiny Pokémon.

These elusive variants of regular Pokémon are amazing in detail, but they can be a tad challenging to find in the wild. However, if you are on the hunt for shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it’s best to get situated with all the current shiny ‘mons in the game!

What are Shiny Pokémon?

Shiny Pokémon are variants of Pokémon that players will run into throughout their journey, boasting alternate colors that normal ‘mons don’t have. These variants differ as they are rarely found by players, and are special forms that users specifically hunt for within new games due to their rare value.

All Shiny Pokémon in Pokemon Go

There is a staggering amount of shiny Pokémon currently in Pokémon Go. However, Niantic has not added all shiny Pokémon from the mainstream games into Go yet, so we can assume more are coming in the near future.

For your convenience, we will list all the shiny Pokémon separated into the respected regions they first appeared in.

Generation 1 – Kanto

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran (Male and Female)

Nirdorina

Nidoqueen

Nidorino

Nidoking

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetails

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Garveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Drowzee

Hypno

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Lickitung

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew

The region bolsters some of the most iconic Pokémon throughout the years, and an ample amount of them have shiny variants.

Generation 2 – Jhoto

Next up is the Jhoto region. Fans would remember this area as being located right next door to the Kanto region. Similar to the Kanto region, Jhoto has most of its Pokémon in Go with shiny forms.

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Ledyba

Ledian

Crobat

Chinchou

Lanturn

Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Togetic

Natu

Xatu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Bellossom

Marill

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Politoed

Aipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Wooper

Quagsire

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Unown

Wobbuffet

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Gligar

Steelix

Snubbull

Granbull

Qwilfish

Scizor

Shuckle

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Swinub

Piloswine

Delibird

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom (Variants: Mega)

Kingdra

Porygon2

Stantler

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Blissey

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi

Similar to Mew in the Kanto region, Celebi can only be obtained through special research, so it is even trickier to find this shiny Pokémon.

Generation 3 – Hoenn

The last early Pokémon region to receive a modern remake back in 2014, Hoenn is home to some amazing terrain and Pokémon.

Similarly, Hoenn features the Battle Frontier, one of the first true post-game experiences in a main Pokémon game. This was where players could go to see how their team stacks up against some of the region’s best trainers.

Treeko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

ZIgzagoon

Linoone

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Taillow

Swellow

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Nincada

Ninjask

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Sableye

Mawile

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Meditite

Medicham

Electrike

Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Roselia

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Barboach

Whiscash

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Feebas

Milotic

Castform

Shuppet

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Absol

Wynaut

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Deoxys

Generation 4 – Sinnoh

Now that Go moving into the series’ newer regions, we are starting to see less and less shiny Pokémon catchable for these particular areas. Sinnoh is where we begin to see the brunt of this fall off, as there are notably fewer available shiny Pokémon.

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Kricketot

Kricktune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Buizel

Floatzel

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Heatran

Giratina

Cresselia

Darkrai

Perhaps we are going to see more generation four Pokémon obtain shiny variants when Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release later this year.

Generation 5 – Unova

Unova features some popular Pokémon, such as Greninja, but unfortunately, this is one of the Pokémon that have not made the jump into shiny forms within Go.

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Dwebble

Crustle

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Minccino

Cinccino

Alomomola

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Cubchoo

Beartic

Rufflet

Braviary

Heatmor

Durrant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Cobalion

Terrakion

Verizion

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Genesect

Generation 6 – Kalos

To the dismay of many trainers, Kalos was just implemented within Pokémon Go – meaning there are no current shiny variants for Pokémon within the mobile game. Hopefully, we see the addition of these forms in the near future.

Generation 7 – Alola

The exotic region that is Alola offers some beautifully designed Pokémon, and all shiny variants within Go are Alolan forms currently.

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Golem

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Muk

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Marowak

Meltan

Melmetal

Generation 8 – Galar

The most recent region to release worldwide, Galar is brand new, and thus has no shiny Pokémon in Go. We could see the region added in the distant future, but we do not know when this could occur!

With a load of shiny Pokémon for players to hunt for within Go, you will never get bored of finding these Pokémon, and more are bound to come soon.