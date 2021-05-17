 Complete list of all shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Complete list of all shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Published: 17/May/2021 20:45

by Nick Farrell
Niantic

Share

Shiny Pokémon are among the rarest in any Pokémon game. Now, with Pokémon Go surging in popularity, there is an ample amount for players to catch and find! 

Pokémon is a series that is beloved by fans all over the world, and the mobile title Pokémon Go has allowed trainers to catch their favorite critters wherever they are. The game bolsters an ample amount of the same features as the series’ mainstream titles, including shiny Pokémon.

These elusive variants of regular Pokémon are amazing in detail, but they can be a tad challenging to find in the wild. However, if you are on the hunt for shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it’s best to get situated with all the current shiny ‘mons in the game!

Advertisement

shiny vulpix
Niantic
Vulpix is one of the Pokemon to have a shiny form in Go

What are Shiny Pokémon?

Shiny Pokémon are variants of Pokémon that players will run into throughout their journey, boasting alternate colors that normal ‘mons don’t have. These variants differ as they are rarely found by players, and are special forms that users specifically hunt for within new games due to their rare value.

All Shiny Pokémon in Pokemon Go

There is a staggering amount of shiny Pokémon currently in Pokémon Go. However, Niantic has not added all shiny Pokémon from the mainstream games into Go yet, so we can assume more are coming in the near future.

For your convenience, we will list all the shiny Pokémon separated into the respected regions they first appeared in.

Advertisement

Generation 1 – Kanto

kanto
The Pokemon Company
Kanto is highly considered one of the best regions
  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Squirtle
  • Wartortle
  • Blastoise
  • Caterpie
  • Metapod
  • Butterfree
  • Weedle
  • Kakuna
  • Beedrill
  • Pidgey
  • Pidgeotto
  • Rattata
  • Raticate
  • Spearow
  • Fearow
  • Ekans
  • Arbok
  • Pikachu
  • Raichu
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandslash
  • Nidoran (Male and Female)
  • Nirdorina
  • Nidoqueen
  • Nidorino
  • Nidoking
  • Clefairy
  • Clefable
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetails
  • Jigglypuff
  • Wigglytuff
  • Zubat
  • Golbat
  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Vileplume
  • Paras
  • Parasect
  • Venonat
  • Venomoth
  • Diglett
  • Dugtrio
  • Meowth
  • Persian
  • Psyduck
  • Golduck
  • Mankey
  • Primeape
  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Poliwag
  • Poliwhirl
  • Poliwrath
  • Abra
  • Kadabra
  • Alakazam
  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Machamp
  • Bellsprout
  • Weepinbell
  • Victreebel
  • Tentacool
  • Tentacruel
  • Geodude
  • Garveler
  • Golem
  • Ponyta
  • Rapidash
  • Slowpoke
  • Slowbro
  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Farfetch’d
  • Doduo
  • Dodrio
  • Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Grimer
  • Muk
  • Shellder
  • Cloyster
  • Gastly
  • Haunter
  • Gengar
  • Onix
  • Drowzee
  • Hypno
  • Krabby
  • Kingler
  • Voltorb
  • Electrode
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Cubone
  • Marowak
  • Hitmonchan
  • Hitmonlee
  • Lickitung
  • Koffing
  • Weezing
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Chansey
  • Tangela
  • Kangaskhan
  • Horsea
  • Seadra
  • Goldeen
  • Seaking
  • Staryu
  • Starmie
  • Mr. Mime
  • Scyther
  • Jynx
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Pinsir
  • Tauros
  • Magikarp
  • Gyarados
  • Lapras
  • Ditto
  • Eevee
  • Vaporeon
  • Jolteon
  • Flareon
  • Porygon
  • Omanyte
  • Omastar
  • Kabuto
  • Kabutops
  • Aerodactyl
  • Snorlax
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Dratini
  • Dragonair
  • Dragonite
  • Mewtwo
  • Mew

The region bolsters some of the most iconic Pokémon throughout the years, and an ample amount of them have shiny variants.

Generation 2 – Jhoto

Next up is the Jhoto region. Fans would remember this area as being located right next door to the Kanto region. Similar to the Kanto region, Jhoto has most of its Pokémon in Go with shiny forms.

jhoto
The Pokemon Company
Crystal, Gold and Silver are among the best games in the series
  • Chikorita
  • Bayleef
  • Meganium
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Typhlosion
  • Totodile
  • Croconaw
  • Feraligatr
  • Sentret
  • Furret
  • Ledyba
  • Ledian
  • Crobat
  • Chinchou
  • Lanturn
  • Pichu
  • Cleffa
  • Igglybuff
  • Togepi
  • Togetic
  • Natu
  • Xatu
  • Mareep
  • Flaaffy
  • Ampharos
  • Bellossom
  • Marill
  • Azumarill
  • Sudowoodo
  • Politoed
  • Aipom
  • Sunkern
  • Sunflora
  • Yanma
  • Wooper
  • Quagsire
  • Espeon
  • Umbreon
  • Murkrow
  • Slowking
  • Misdreavus
  • Unown
  • Wobbuffet
  • Pineco
  • Forretress
  • Dunsparce
  • Gligar
  • Steelix
  • Snubbull
  • Granbull
  • Qwilfish
  • Scizor
  • Shuckle
  • Sneasel
  • Teddiursa
  • Ursaring
  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Delibird
  • Skarmory
  • Houndour
  • Houndoom (Variants: Mega)
  • Kingdra
  • Porygon2
  • Stantler
  • Smoochum
  • Elekid
  • Magby
  • Miltank
  • Blissey
  • Raikou
  • Entei
  • Suicune
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar
  • Lugia
  • Ho-Oh
  • Celebi

Similar to Mew in the Kanto region, Celebi can only be obtained through special research, so it is even trickier to find this shiny Pokémon.

Generation 3 – Hoenn

The last early Pokémon region to receive a modern remake back in 2014, Hoenn is home to some amazing terrain and Pokémon.

Advertisement

Similarly, Hoenn features the Battle Frontier, one of the first true post-game experiences in a main Pokémon game. This was where players could go to see how their team stacks up against some of the region’s best trainers.

hoenn
The Pokemon Company
Were you able to defeat the Battle Frontier?
  • Treeko
  • Grovyle
  • Sceptile
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Swampert
  • Poochyena
  • Mightyena
  • ZIgzagoon
  • Linoone
  • Wurmple
  • Silcoon
  • Beautifly
  • Cascoon
  • Dustox
  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo
  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shiftry
  • Taillow
  • Swellow
  • Wingull
  • Pelipper
  • Ralts
  • Kirlia
  • Gardevoir
  • Slakoth
  • Vigoroth
  • Slaking
  • Nincada
  • Ninjask
  • Makuhita
  • Hariyama
  • Azurill
  • Nosepass
  • Skitty
  • Delcatty
  • Sableye
  • Mawile
  • Aron
  • Lairon
  • Aggron
  • Meditite
  • Medicham
  • Electrike
  • Manectric
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Volbeat
  • Illumise
  • Roselia
  • Carvanha
  • Sharpedo
  • Wailmer
  • Wailord
  • Spoink
  • Grumpig
  • Spinda
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Flygon
  • Swablu
  • Altaria
  • Zangoose
  • Seviper
  • Lunatone
  • Solrock
  • Barboach
  • Whiscash
  • Baltoy
  • Claydol
  • Lileep
  • Cradily
  • Anorith
  • Armaldo
  • Feebas
  • Milotic
  • Castform
  • Shuppet
  • Banette
  • Duskull
  • Dusclops
  • Absol
  • Wynaut
  • Snorunt
  • Glalie
  • Spheal
  • Sealeo
  • Walrein
  • Clamperl
  • Huntail
  • Gorebyss
  • Luvdisc
  • Bagon
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence
  • Beldum
  • Metang
  • Metagross
  • Regirock
  • Regice
  • Registeel
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Kyogre
  • Groudon
  • Rayquaza
  • Deoxys

Generation 4 – Sinnoh

Now that Go moving into the series’ newer regions, we are starting to see less and less shiny Pokémon catchable for these particular areas. Sinnoh is where we begin to see the brunt of this fall off, as there are notably fewer available shiny Pokémon.

diamond and pearl remakes
The Pokemon Company
Sinnoh’s remakes will be coming later this year
  • Turtwig
  • Grotle
  • Torterra
  • Chimchar
  • Monferno
  • Infernape
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Empoleon
  • Kricketot
  • Kricktune
  • Shinx
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
  • Budew
  • Roserade
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Burmy
  • Wormadam
  • Mothim
  • Buizel
  • Floatzel
  • Ambipom
  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Buneary
  • Lopunny
  • Mismagius
  • Honchkrow
  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Bronzor
  • Bronzong
  • Bonsly
  • Mime Jr.
  • Happiny
  • Spiritomb
  • Gible
  • Gabite
  • Garchomp
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Hippopotas
  • Hippowdon
  • Skorupi
  • Drapion
  • Croagunk
  • Toxicroak
  • Snover
  • Abomasnow
  • Weavile
  • Magnezone
  • Lickilicky
  • Rhyperior
  • Tangrowth
  • Electivire
  • Magmortar
  • Togekiss
  • Yanmega
  • Leafeon
  • Glaceon
  • Gliscor
  • Mamoswine
  • Porygon-Z
  • Gallade
  • Probopass
  • Dusknoir
  • Froslass
  • Heatran
  • Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Darkrai

Perhaps we are going to see more generation four Pokémon obtain shiny variants when Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release later this year.

Advertisement

Generation 5 – Unova

Unova features some popular Pokémon, such as Greninja, but unfortunately, this is one of the Pokémon that have not made the jump into shiny forms within Go.

unova region
Niantic
Unova was a stop on Go’s world tour
  • Snivy
  • Servine
  • Serperior
  • Patrat
  • Watchog
  • Lillipup
  • Herdier
  • Stoutland
  • Pidove
  • Tranquill
  • Unfezant
  • Roggenrola
  • Boldore
  • Gigalith
  • Woobat
  • Swoobat
  • Timburr
  • Gurdurr
  • Conkeldurr
  • Dwebble
  • Crustle
  • Yamask
  • Cofagrigus
  • Minccino
  • Cinccino
  • Alomomola
  • Ferroseed
  • Ferrothorn
  • Klink
  • Klang
  • Klinklang
  • Cubchoo
  • Beartic
  • Rufflet
  • Braviary
  • Heatmor
  • Durrant
  • Deino
  • Zweilous
  • Hydreigon
  • Cobalion
  • Terrakion
  • Verizion
  • Tornadus
  • Thundurus
  • Landorus
  • Genesect

Generation 6 – Kalos

To the dismay of many trainers, Kalos was just implemented within Pokémon Go – meaning there are no current shiny variants for Pokémon within the mobile game. Hopefully, we see the addition of these forms in the near future.

Generation 7 – Alola

The exotic region that is Alola offers some beautifully designed Pokémon, and all shiny variants within Go are Alolan forms currently.

alola
The Pokemon Company
Alola broke the traditional format that Pokemon games typically follow
  • Alolan Rattata
  • Alolan Raticate
  • Alolan Raichu
  • Alolan Sandshrew
  • Alolan Sandslash
  • Alolan Vulpix
  • Alolan Ninetales
  • Alolan Diglett
  • Alolan Dugtrio
  • Alolan Meowth
  • Alolan Persian
  • Alolan Geodude
  • Alolan Graveler
  • Alolan Golem
  • Alolan Grimer
  • Alolan Muk
  • Alolan Exeggutor
  • Alolan Marowak
  • Meltan
  • Melmetal

Generation 8 – Galar

The most recent region to release worldwide, Galar is brand new, and thus has no shiny Pokémon in Go. We could see the region added in the distant future, but we do not know when this could occur!

Advertisement

With a load of shiny Pokémon for players to hunt for within Go, you will never get bored of finding these Pokémon, and more are bound to come soon.

Advertisement
Advertisement