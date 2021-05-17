Complete list of all shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go - Dexerto

Shiny Pokémon are among the rarest in any Pokémon game. Now, with Pokémon Go surging in popularity, there is an ample amount for players to catch and find!
Pokémon is a series that is beloved by fans all over the world, and the mobile title Pokémon Go has allowed trainers to catch their favorite critters wherever they are. The game bolsters an ample amount of the same features as the series’ mainstream titles, including shiny Pokémon.
These elusive variants of regular Pokémon are amazing in detail, but they can be a tad challenging to find in the wild. However, if you are on the hunt for shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it’s best to get situated with all the current shiny ‘mons in the game!
What are Shiny Pokémon?
Shiny Pokémon are variants of Pokémon that players will run into throughout their journey, boasting alternate colors that normal ‘mons don’t have. These variants differ as they are rarely found by players, and are special forms that users specifically hunt for within new games due to their rare value.
All Shiny Pokémon in Pokemon Go
There is a staggering amount of shiny Pokémon currently in Pokémon Go. However, Niantic has not added all shiny Pokémon from the mainstream games into Go yet, so we can assume more are coming in the near future.
For your convenience, we will list all the shiny Pokémon separated into the respected regions they first appeared in.
Generation 1 – Kanto
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Nidoran (Male and Female)
- Nirdorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Garveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Onix
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmonlee
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Ditto
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Snorlax
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew
The region bolsters some of the most iconic Pokémon throughout the years, and an ample amount of them have shiny variants.
Generation 2 – Jhoto
Next up is the Jhoto region. Fans would remember this area as being located right next door to the Kanto region. Similar to the Kanto region, Jhoto has most of its Pokémon in Go with shiny forms.
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Crobat
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Pichu
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Natu
- Xatu
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Bellossom
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Sudowoodo
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Yanma
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Unown
- Wobbuffet
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Gligar
- Steelix
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Qwilfish
- Scizor
- Shuckle
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Delibird
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Houndoom (Variants: Mega)
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Stantler
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- Miltank
- Blissey
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Celebi
Similar to Mew in the Kanto region, Celebi can only be obtained through special research, so it is even trickier to find this shiny Pokémon.
Generation 3 – Hoenn
The last early Pokémon region to receive a modern remake back in 2014, Hoenn is home to some amazing terrain and Pokémon.
Similarly, Hoenn features the Battle Frontier, one of the first true post-game experiences in a main Pokémon game. This was where players could go to see how their team stacks up against some of the region’s best trainers.
- Treeko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- ZIgzagoon
- Linoone
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Azurill
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Roselia
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Spinda
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Castform
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Absol
- Wynaut
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Luvdisc
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Deoxys
Generation 4 – Sinnoh
Now that Go moving into the series’ newer regions, we are starting to see less and less shiny Pokémon catchable for these particular areas. Sinnoh is where we begin to see the brunt of this fall off, as there are notably fewer available shiny Pokémon.
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Kricketot
- Kricktune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Gallade
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Froslass
- Heatran
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Darkrai
Perhaps we are going to see more generation four Pokémon obtain shiny variants when Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release later this year.
Generation 5 – Unova
Unova features some popular Pokémon, such as Greninja, but unfortunately, this is one of the Pokémon that have not made the jump into shiny forms within Go.
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Alomomola
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Heatmor
- Durrant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Verizion
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Genesect
Generation 6 – Kalos
To the dismay of many trainers, Kalos was just implemented within Pokémon Go – meaning there are no current shiny variants for Pokémon within the mobile game. Hopefully, we see the addition of these forms in the near future.
Generation 7 – Alola
The exotic region that is Alola offers some beautifully designed Pokémon, and all shiny variants within Go are Alolan forms currently.
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Raticate
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Ninetales
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Persian
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Graveler
- Alolan Golem
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Muk
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Marowak
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Generation 8 – Galar
The most recent region to release worldwide, Galar is brand new, and thus has no shiny Pokémon in Go. We could see the region added in the distant future, but we do not know when this could occur!
With a load of shiny Pokémon for players to hunt for within Go, you will never get bored of finding these Pokémon, and more are bound to come soon.