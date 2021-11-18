How to get Sunglasses Squirtle in Pokemon Go: Squirtle Squad version

Pokemon Go players are going to get another crack at adding Sunglasses Squirtle to their collection. Here’s how to get a Squirtle Squad ‘mon for yourself.

Niantic surprised the PoGO community on November 17 after they announced a brand-new event for Ed Sheeran, who’s a huge fan of the franchise himself.

The collaboration will include a special performance of Sheeran’s new hits as well as a spike in wild encounters with Water-types.

Lucky players will even come across Squirtle wearing sunglasses, with a chance of finding a Shiny variant throughout the event.

How to get Pokemon Go Sunglasses Squirtle

The Ed Sheeran x Pokemon GO collaboration is finally bringing back the Squirtle Squad variant. To get a Squirtle with sunglasses, explore the game from Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM PST (GMT -8) to Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1:00 PM PST (GMT -8).

Your best bet to find a Squirtle will be to carefully visit local PokeStop hot zones to see which monsters appear throughout the week.

Water Pokemon are going to be appearing “somewhat frequently” at most of them, with the exclusion of Froakie, which will be available in their base design and as a Shiny.

Both Froakie and the ‘Squirtle wearing sunglasses’ version are going to be harder to find, but you have plenty of time to explore PoGo to catch one.

Squirtle wearing sunglasses: Field Research

A special Field Research Task is coming to Pokemon Go that will reward players with an encounter of Squirtle wearing sunglasses.

Though you might find a Squirtle Squad variant, its shiny counterpart will take a bit of luck and patience to get.

For people who missed out on the 2018 Community Day that first introduced Squirtle wearing sunglasses, this will be your best chance to finally add the special version to your Pokemon Go collection. So, good luck!