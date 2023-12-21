Pokemon Go players disturbed after game asks them to “Scan Little Kids”

A Pokemon Go player expressed some concern after receiving a bizarre research task asking them to “Scan Little Kids.”

Among Pokemon Go‘s most controversial features is its AR mapping tasks. These require you to literally scan areas around PokeStops, something that is both awkward and can make you look pretty suspicious.

Making it worse is that so many PokeStops are near places frequented by children or have names that, when taken out of context, become far less innocent.

One Pokemon Go player has shared yet another weird AR task that asked them to “Scan Little Kids.”

Pokemon Go player gets weird AR mapping task from otherwise innocent PokeStop

Reddit user UltrasomethingFan56 shared a screenshot of the task, noting that “AR mapping is wild.”

This, of course, prompted some equally wild responses from other users.

“Would have been super awkward if the reward was Candy,” said one, though another pointed out that 10 Poke Balls is still pretty awkward.

The PokeStop itself is a pretty innocent-looking statue that seems to show two small children sharing an umbrella. But the name of the piece combined with what the task is asking players to do may, understandably, be offputting.

Others have pointed to strange PokeStops they’ve encountered. These include “Target’s big red balls” (referencing the large orbs outside many Target stores), a rooster statue named “Coq & Balls,” and a statue of the planet Uranus.

