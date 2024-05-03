Thousands of Pokemon Go players reveal they “always skip” Research task dialogue

Thousands of Pokemon Go players have admitted to “tapping” and skipping their way through Professor Willow’s Research task dialogue despite it being the only real source of storytelling in the game.

Pokemon Go offers up new Research tasks each month, these new objectives rewarding players with unique items, Pokemon, and other useful tools.

When a new Research task is introduced into Pokemon Go, Professor Willow will appear to talk through what players need to do in order to complete the Research. Throughout the Pokemon franchise, each game has featured a Professor character to guide players on their journey.

The most popular and recognizable of the bunch being Professor Oak, the character appearing in the anime series as well as many main title Pokemon games and is typically the character who gifts players with their starter Pokemon.

In a new Reddit thread, thousands of Pokemon Go players have admitted to “tapping” through Professor Willow’s dialogue in Pokemon Go, some even claiming they don’t even know his name.

One player commented on the Reddit thread, “My wife calls him Professor Yak.” Another added, “Everything Willow says is bullsh*t though.”

While skipping through dialogue isn’t new for the gaming community, Professor Willow offers up the only real source of world-building for the game.

In light of the revelation that almost every Pokemon Go player skips Professor Oak’s dialogue, players have implored dev team Niantic to change up his speeches.

“If they could tell a story through proper cutscenes or something like masters EX, Niantic are too lazy for all that, then maybe I’d listen to what he has to say,” wrote another Pokemon Go player.

Each set of tasks is different, however, they typically involve multiple objectives for players to complete that can range from catching a particular Pokemon, walking a certain distance with your Buddy Pokémon or winning Gym Battles.

Time will tell if Niantic listens to their community and decides to finally change up Professor Willow’s long information speeches into something more compelling in order to avoid players constantly “tapping” their way through his Research Task rambling.

