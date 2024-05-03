Vintage Pokemon card found in the strangest place

Stumbling across Pokemon cards in the wild is always fun. One collector recently found a vintage card in the strangest place – an old school bus.

Have you ever found a Pokemon card out in the wild before? It’s always quite strange seeing a card that’s fallen out of someone’s bag just sitting on a table or getting trampled into the pavement.

Sometimes, it’s possible to rescue a card that’s been left behind and restore it somewhat – creases and small imperfections can be fixed. This can be far easier said than done, though. If a card has been dropped on a busy street, for example, chances are you won’t be able to save it.

Article continues after ad

A Pokemon TCG collector recently showed off a Base Set 2 Weedle card that they found in an unlikely spot with other fans online, noting that they’d pulled it from the “depths of [a] 2001 school bus”. The Weedle card was suitably battered, but it’s still an incredible find.

Article continues after ad

Other fans were delighted with this strange discovery, with one joking that the original poster should keep digging as the Charizard was bound to be in there. OP was also encouraged to get the card graded, with one person insisting that the card was “near mint”.

While it’s not an uber rare card, the Weedle artwork from the older sets is still worth having as a collector. The common cards from Base Set and Base Set 2 are arguably quite underappreciated, but they have a lot of personality and charm to them.

Article continues after ad

It’s interesting to think which Pokemon cards from current-day sets might end up resurfacing for fans in the future at a random moment. Who knows – maybe someone will be restoring a bus in 2050 and end up finding a common Sunkern from Twilight Masquerade.