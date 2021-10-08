Pokemon Go Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Special Research tasks & rewards

A brand new Special Research story called Nothin’ Dull About Duskull has arrived for the Pokemon Go October Community Day, and we’ve got details of all the tasks and rewards you can unlock.

In celebration of spooky season, the Ghost-type Duskull is the star of the October 2021 Community Day, meaning Trainers can enjoy several bonuses and stock up on Duskull Candy to evolve Duskull into Dusclops and Dusknoir.

There’s also a Special Research story that can only be unlocked during Community Day event hours. In order to get your hands on this, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game store for $1 – or the equivalent price in your currency.

Advertisement

Below, we’re going to run through all of the tasks to help you complete the Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Special Research story, as well as the rewards you can earn for completing each step.

Pokemon Go Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Research tasks

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards in the Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Duskull – Duskull encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Duskull Candy

Rewards: Duskull encounter, 1 Incense, and 2,000 Stardust

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Duskull – 30 Duskull Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Dusclops encounter

Evolve 3 Duskull – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: Duskull encounter, 1 Incense, and 1,500 XP

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Duskull Candy

Evolve 1 Dusclops – 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 2 Sinnoh Stones

Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls, and 2,500 XP

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward – Duskull encounter

Claim Reward – 3,500 XP

Rewards: Dusknoir encounter, 2 Rare Candy, and 3,000 Stardust

Pokemon Go Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Research rewards

The main rewards on offer for completing the Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Special Research are plenty of encounters with Duskull and lots of Duskull Candy, but there are loads of other rewards to earn too.

Advertisement

Read More: Best moveset for Dusknoir in Pokemon Go

These rewards include more common items like Great Balls and Stardust, as well as some more desirable resources like Rare Candy and Sinnoh Stones, which are required to fully evolve Duskull into Dusknoir.

Pokemon Go Duskull Community Day Timed Research

There are also two event-exclusive Timed Research tasks to complete during the Duskull Community Day:

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 1 Sinnoh Stone

Catch 5 Duskull – 1 Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 2 Sinnoh Stones and a Duskull encounter

These Timed Research tasks and rewards are available for free to all Trainers, not just those who purchase a ticket to the Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Special Research story.

When you’ve finished the Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Special Research story, check out the other features you can enjoy during the Duskull Community Day event and the Season of Mischief.