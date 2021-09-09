Pokemon Go October 2021 Community Day: Duskull exclusive moves & how to prepare

The upcoming Pokémon Go Community Day will take place in October 2021, and it’s a spooky one, as trainers all around the world will be able to catch the Requiem ‘mon, Duskull!

Community Days are monthly events that showcase at least one specific Pokémon. Alongside increased spawn rates, there are event-exclusive Special Research tasks, bonuses like double XP, and rare moves to be unlocked.

Niantic has officially announced that the October Community Day showcase ‘mon will be Duskull! This event is likely to be a spooky one for trainers around the world.

Following the trends of other Community Day events, there will be event-exclusive moves for Dusknoir when you evolve Duskull and Dusclops during the event or two hours after it has ended. Here’s everything you’ll need to know for the October 2021 Community Day.

October Community Day start date and time

This event will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

October Community Day exclusive moves for Duskull

When you evolve Duskull (and its evolution Dusclops) into Dusknoir during the event or two hours after, Dusknoir will know an event-exclusive move:

Dusknoir – Charged Attack Shadow Ball

October Community Day bonuses

There will be a few bonuses during October’s Community Day event:

Up to four free Sinnoh Stones by completing free Timed Research to help evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir

by completing free Timed Research to help evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop for free to help catch Duskull

will be available in the shop for free to help catch Duskull Take a few snapshots during the event for a special surprise

For $1.00 USD, you will be able to access an exclusive Special Research Story, “Nothin’ Dull about Duskull”

3x Catch Stardust

3 Hour Incense and Lure Modules

How to prepare for Community Day

If you’re going to take part in a Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase at least two Incense to use throughout the day.

to use throughout the day. Save any Lures you have as they will last for three hours during the event.

you have as they will last for three hours during the event. Stock up on LOTS of Poke Balls so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon. Clear out your Pokemon Storage for all the catching you’ll be doing.

for all the catching you’ll be doing. Purchase a ticket from the Shop to unlock the Community Day’s Special Research.