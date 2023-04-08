Pokemon Go players convinced game is being review botted on App Store and Play Store

Amid the controversy surrounding Remote Raid costs, some Pokemon Go trainers speculate Niantic is recruiting bots to give the mobile game five-star reviews.

On April 6, Niantic raised the price of Remote Raids from 100 Pokecoins to 195. Consequently, players have spoken out against the price increase, significantly impacting rural and disabled users. In response, 90k people have signed a Change.org petition to bring back the old Remote Raids.

Furthermore, Pokemon Go trainers have begun striking against Niantic by either deleting the application or refusing to purchase in-game items. Now, users have evidence to believe the company has been generating fake five-star reviews and deleting those that reflect poorly on Pokemon Go.

Bots may be giving Pokemon Go fake five-star reviews

Niantic

Several screenshots emerged on IMGUR depicting simple five-star reviews of Pokemon Go. Examples of the straightforward compliments included “great” and “very super,” which reviewers wrote in the few days before the Remote Raid cost adjustment.

Additionally, Reddit user flyingswordfish posted the allegedly fabricated reviews on the Pokemon Go subreddit.

“At the risk of Pokemon Go itself I want Niantic to go down hard because of this change,” FlavorfulHades wrote. “Hope there’s someone more versed in weird legalese who knows who to report them for this,”

“Niantic really do be paying for reviews lmao,” octocode joked.

In addition to phony praise, Reddit user xologist2 suggested Niantic may be deleting negative reviews.

“My review has been deleted twice, my 1* ratings have been removed four times,” rjbelz added to the post’s credibility.

NerdbyanyotherName claimed that Google Play can auto-delete reviews. “Specifically, if an app is suddenly barraged by a lot of reviews with very little/nothing written in the explanation section it is a countermeasure against bots and bad-faith review bombing.”

Alongside the backlash surrounding the Remote Raid change, Niantic has faced criticism for its new Campfire social app. Campfire aims to connect players to complete in-person features like Raids and Gyms. However, like Remote Raid prices, this also negatively affects trainers living in rural communities.