Pokemon Go Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research tasks & rewards

A new set of Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research tasks have gone live in Pokemon Go, with plenty of Mega Energy on offer as a reward for completing every step.

Mega Evolutions are some of the most powerful creatures you can have on your team in Pokemon Go, but they’re typically very costly to evolve, so any chance to earn some bonus Mega Energy is always welcome.

With the Steel/Ground-type Mega Steelix making its debut in December 2021, many Trainers will still be struggling to earn enough Mega Energy to evolve it – but Niantic may have just solved that problem for you.

A new Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research questline has gone live for January 2022, and completing all of the tasks will give you plenty of Mega Energy as a reward.

Pokemon Go Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research tasks

These are all of the tasks and rewards that you can earn as part of the Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research questline:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 7 Pokemon – 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Step 2 of 4

Catch 7 Pokemon – 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Step 3 of 4

Catch 7 Pokemon – 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Step 4 of 4

Catch 7 Pokemon – 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

As you can see, completing this Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research questline is pretty easy, as there’s only one task per step and it simply involves catching Pokemon – which you’ll probably be doing anyway!

When does the Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research end?

The Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research questline runs until Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM local time, so you’ll have a whole month to unlock all of the Mega Steelix Energy on offer.

This one-off Timed Research questline is running as a substitute for the Mega Steel Energy that should have been awarded in January’s Research Breakthroughs.

How do you evolve Mega Steelix in Pokemon Go?

You’ll need a total of 200 Mega Steelix Energy to be able to Mega Evolve your Steelix, and 40 Mega Steelix Energy for every following Evolution. You might have enough by completing this Timed Research.

Sadly, Mega Steelix doesn’t perform very well at all in Raids, so it’s only worth using to provide your other Ground and Steel-types with a Mega Boost and earn more Candy when catching Pokemon of those types.

You can find out more about this Mega Evolution in our Mega Steelix guide., or check out our ranking of the best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go.