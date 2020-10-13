 Pokemon Go: Legendary Pokemon are getting even rarer - Dexerto
Pokemon Go: Legendary Pokemon are getting even rarer

Published: 13/Oct/2020 15:36 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 15:37

by Paul Cot
In recent times Legendary Pokemon have been made what they should have been all along in Pokemon Go – rare.

There was a time in Pokemon Go when getting those legendary ‘mons became all too common and easy. This resulted in it becoming a mundane task – something which getting one should never be.

Research Breakthrough rewards were introduced to the mobile game in April 2018. You can obtain these rewards by earning seven Field Research stamps.

Only one can be earned per day and you get one for completing any Field Research task. As anyone who has completed these before can attest to, they are often very easy to do.

From April 2018 until December 2019, the majority of these months had a Legendary Pokemon waiting for you when you earned those seven stamps. This meant you could earn an encounter with the likes of Moltres, Latios, Groudon – and any other of the litany of legends that featured – for completing seven simple tasks.

If you routinely played, this meant a new Legendary Pokemon every seven days. It was no wonder Legendary Pokemon lost their allure.

Lugia Zapdos Articuno Moltres Pokemon Go
@PokemonGoApp
Easy to obtain Legendary Pokemon are a thing of the past in Pokemon Go…

Make Legendary Pokemon rare again

From January 2020 though, legendary species no longer featured as the Research Breakthrough encounter reward. Niantic likely realized they were too easy to get and wanted to make getting them mean something again.

Generally, this made them only obtainable in Raid Battles. This made sense because with rare ‘mons so easy to get hold of previously, fewer trainers would spend the time to get them in the more difficult route of Raid Battles. This is in addition to them costing real money/PokeCoins if you did more than one a day.

It hasn’t stopped there, however. It looks like Niantic want to make them even rarer. Many trainers will have noticed five-star Raids are appearing far less frequently.

This hasn’t been confirmed in any official capacity but there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from the Pokemon Go community. “[I] was in an area with over 25 gyms but could only find 2 Giratina during 5 [a] hour period this afternoon,” MarinaBlu shared. They did note a lot more Mega Raids were appearing during that time.

Encouraging Mega Raids?

There could be multiple reasons for this. Firstly, it will make trainers jump on Raid Battles that feature Legendary Pokemon, stopping the often empty lobbies which single trainers have to avoid.

Then there could be an element of wanting to make Legendary Pokemon even more desirable. This is understandable but certainly puts newer players at a disadvantage. After all, experienced trainers will have a lot stocked up. They would argue this is deserved, however, due to the time they have put into the game.

Finally, it could be Niantic are trying to encourage trainers to play more Mega Raids. The concept of Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go hasn’t been received as well as the developers would have hoped, though.

We don’t know if the reduced five-star Raid Battles will carry on, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

Pokemon GO community outraged over “tone-deaf” Strange Egg requirement

Published: 13/Oct/2020 1:50

by Brent Koepp
pokemon go strange eggs
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

In an update to Pokemon GO’s Autumn event, the mobile title is getting “Strange Eggs” added to the game. However, some players are furious over the new item’s lengthy requirements to hatch them.

Pokemon GO hit the app store in July 2016, and quickly became a cultural phenomena. The mobile title brought the beloved Nintendo franchise to real life, as players around the world left their house to catch their favorite monsters.

The wildly popular release is celebrating 2020’s Autumn event. However, the game’s latest addition, Strange Eggs, has upset some Trainers who feel its requirements are ridiculous and unfair given the current climate.

pawniard in pokemon go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Autumn-event brings “Strange Eggs” to Pokemon GO.

New Pokemon GO event sparks outrage

In Pokemon GO’s latest update, the mobile game rolled out Strange Eggs for the October 12 event. In the announcement, the items are described as having been collected by Team GO Rocket, and will hatch Poison-type and Dark-type monsters.

According to the official notes, the special eggs will require 12 km to hatch: “Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader to receive a Strange Egg, and walk 12 km to hatch it. You’ll need to have space in your Egg inventory before your battle.”

The new items have the possibility of containing Larvitar, Scraggy, Trubbish, Vullaby, Pawniard, Deino, and more inside of them. However, some players quickly took notice of the eggs’ lengthy walking distance needed to make them hatch.

Outraged, Trainers took to social media to hit out at developer Niantic for the 12 km distance, such as one user who said, “They’re TWELVE KM? That just seems tone deaf.” Another player agreed, and exclaimed, “12 is too much full stop. 10 is too much. The egg pools are absolute garbage.”

pokemon fans mad at eggs
Twitter
Some Trainers were not too thrilled with the new egg requirements.

Site admin of popular Pokemon outlet Serebii, Joe Merrick, also shared his thoughts on certain Pokemon being locked behind these eggs. “12km eggs is a bit much for right now. Seriously. I do hope this changes and they become widely available without going outside in these times,” he said.

Twitter: @JoeMerrick
Serebii’s site admin questioned the eggs given lockdowns in the world.

It should be pointed out though, that according to Serebii, that distance is measured in ¼ during the event, so hatching Strange Eggs should be closer to 3 km. However, angry players pointed out that the eggs will stay around after the event ends on October 18 at the full 12 km distance.

Given the current state of the world with hundreds of major cities still issuing lockdowns, many Trainers questioned the developer for making the distance on these items even higher.

At the time of writing, Niantic has not yet responded to the backlash. Nor is it clear if the 12 km distance will be changed, or if the ¼ distance will continue to be applied after the event.