Pokemon Go players are tired of underwhelming Research Breakthrough rewards

Pokemon Go players are frustrated with the quality of the rewards for finishing Research Breakthroughs, especially due to the time commitment that comes with completing them.

In Pokemon Go, Research Breakthroughs involve daily challenges. If the player completes a Field Research task, they earn a Stamp. These Stamps can only be won once per day. Players who collect seven Stamps over seven days earn the Research Breakthrough reward, ranging from Pokemon encounters to items.

The Research Breakthroughs are a way of getting players to log into Pokemon Go once a day to keep the player engaged and ensure they don’t drop off. Unfortunately, fans aren’t happy with what Research Breakthroughs are giving them.

Pokemon Go fans want better rewards for completing Research Breakthroughs

A thread on the official Pokemon Go Reddit page is filled with users complaining about the poor quality of the Research Breakthrough rewards, as they mostly consist of regular items or encounters with common Pokemon.

“I’d rather get a remote raid pass,” one user says, while another states, “Bring back legendaries,” harkening back to the days when Pokemon Go Research Breakthrough rewards featured Legendary Pokemon, something that ceased over time.

The consensus is that players want Evolution Stones, Remote Raid Passes, Coins, or Legendary Pokemon encounters for completing the Research Breakthroughs. The desire for Stones is especially high, considering how annoying they can be to acquire in Pokemon Go. The current line-up of rewards just isn’t exciting, especially for a mechanic that’s aimed to keep players coming back each day to play the game.

Whether Niantic will increase the value of the rewards is up in the air, as Pokemon Go fans have been complaining about the Research Breakthroughs for a while now, yet nothing has been done to improve them. There are so many different events and mechanics going on in Pokemon Go that it would be difficult to ensure they’re all equally rewarding, so regular items and Pokemon encounters could stick around in Research Breakthroughs for the foreseeable future.