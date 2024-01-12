Pokemon Go players slam “absolute joke” Research rewards

Pokemon Go players have been vocal about how terrible they think Research Breakthrough rewards have gotten labeling them an “absolute joke,” compared to what they once were.

Completing Field Research every day is an important part of many Pokemon Go players’ daily routine. Doing so provides unique rewards and progresses an account’s Research Breakthrough.

Research Breakthrough is a weekly activity that rewards trainers for claiming seven stamps after completing Field Research. This offers an additional incentive for players to log on every day.

The rewards given for this range from common items to rare Pokemon encounters but the game’s community doesn’t think these are good enough anymore.

Pokemon Go fans lament Research Breakthrough rewards

Angered by the state of Research Breakthrough rewards in 2024, a Pokemon Go player posted on Reddit describing them as “an absolute joke.”

The picture attached showed the trainer receiving just 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP, and x5 Pinap Berries for an entire week of grinding Field Research.

Equally angered by Research Breakthrough, one upset player commented, “98% of Niantic rewards for difficult tasks are an absolute joke. It’s one of their biggest and dumbest problems as a company. There’s no excuse for it.”

Others were frustrated by how much the rewards had declined replying, “Remember when I used to do my research everyday for the end of the week reward and LEGENDARY Pokémon,” and “I remember getting shiny Latios and Latias from these; how far we have fallen.”

Some trainers somewhat defended Research Breakthrough explaining how they “got a remote pass yesterday from it,” but even this response came with the caveat of “First and probably last time tho.”

The current pool of Research Breakthrough rewards includes Stardust, XP, a handful of Pokemon encounters, and a mix of both common and rare items. For comparison, when the feature first launched in 2018 it was possible to encounter Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno.