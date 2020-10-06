Pokemon Go: Could Niantic release an unexpected trio of Legendary 'mons? - Dexerto

There’s a lot of optimism within the Pokemon Go community that the ‘surprise Raid Boss’ for the upcoming Halloween event will live up to the hype.

Details about the 2020 Pokemon Go Halloween event have yet to be released. However, according to the latest schedule we have of confirmed Raid Bosses, it could start on Friday, October 23.

Presumably, the new Raid Boss will be available for the entirety of the event. We previously discussed which Pokemon Niantic might be holding up their sleeve for the event, but since then, another contender(s) has come to light.

Galarian Legendary Birds

If you play Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as Pokemon Go, you may be aware that the second DLC releases on October 22. This expansion brings a brand new island to the game, “The Crown Tundra”, as well as lots of returning Legendary Pokemon.

Among them are three very special legends. They are Galarian forms of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

Much like other Galarian forms, they look similar enough to their normal counterparts so they are identifiable, but different enough that you know they are Galarian. Additionally, they will have different typings. Therefore, it will come as no surprise that Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres all have different typings, too.

❄️ Articuno

⚡️ Zapdos

🔥 Moltres Which of these Galarian forms are you most looking forward to meeting in the #PokemonSwordShield Expansion Pass? pic.twitter.com/jxYnEoZTwt — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) April 30, 2020

Early appearance in Pokemon Go?

Should Niantic add these to the mobile game as soon as they become available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, it would certainly be an interesting decision. They are all big enough Pokemon to be added down the line and generate excitement.

So, if Niantic do add them, especially all at the same time, trainers should rightly be excited about it. The question would then be, will all of them be available at the same time or would it perhaps be Galarian Moltres to start with, given its dual dark and fire typing.

Another factor that makes the Galarian birds a possibility is the long-awaited Pokemon Go and Pokemon HOME integration is coming sometime this year. That time could well be October 22 in time for what would be a massive Halloween event in Pokemon Go.

It’s important to note this is purely speculation and as such, you shouldn’t get your hopes up. Whether it is these new exciting Galarian legends or something else, hopefully, it will live up to the hype.