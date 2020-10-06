 Pokemon Go: Could Niantic release an unexpected trio of Legendary 'mons? - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Go: Could Niantic release an unexpected trio of Legendary ‘mons?

Published: 6/Oct/2020 18:07

by Paul Cot

Pokemon Go

There’s a lot of optimism within the Pokemon Go community that the ‘surprise Raid Boss’ for the upcoming Halloween event will live up to the hype.

Details about the 2020 Pokemon Go Halloween event have yet to be released. However, according to the latest schedule we have of confirmed Raid Bosses, it could start on Friday, October 23.

Presumably, the new Raid Boss will be available for the entirety of the event. We previously discussed which Pokemon Niantic might be holding up their sleeve for the event, but since then, another contender(s) has come to light.

Pokemon Go Galarian Articuno Zapdos Moltres
Pokemon Company
Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres are coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield on October 22. Could they be coming to Pokemon Go as well?

Galarian Legendary Birds

If you play Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as Pokemon Go, you may be aware that the second DLC releases on October 22. This expansion brings a brand new island to the game, “The Crown Tundra”, as well as lots of returning Legendary Pokemon.

Among them are three very special legends. They are Galarian forms of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

Much like other Galarian forms, they look similar enough to their normal counterparts so they are identifiable, but different enough that you know they are Galarian. Additionally, they will have different typings. Therefore, it will come as no surprise that Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres all have different typings, too.

Early appearance in Pokemon Go?

Should Niantic add these to the mobile game as soon as they become available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, it would certainly be an interesting decision. They are all big enough Pokemon to be added down the line and generate excitement.

So, if Niantic do add them, especially all at the same time, trainers should rightly be excited about it. The question would then be, will all of them be available at the same time or would it perhaps be Galarian Moltres to start with, given its dual dark and fire typing.

Another factor that makes the Galarian birds a possibility is the long-awaited Pokemon Go and Pokemon HOME integration is coming sometime this year. That time could well be October 22 in time for what would be a massive Halloween event in Pokemon Go.

It’s important to note this is purely speculation and as such, you shouldn’t get your hopes up. Whether it is these new exciting Galarian legends or something else, hopefully, it will live up to the hype.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 OTW cards with Werner, Thiago
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.