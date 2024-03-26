Pokemon Go Breakthrough rewards dismissed as “garbage”

Pokemon Go rewards players for completing tasks daily each week, but not everyone is happy with the items & encounters that Niantic gives.

Pokemon Go fans are unhappy with the Research Breakthrough rewards given after completing seven Field Research tasks. A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has outlined the reasons why, as they’ve gotten progressively worse over time.

“I remember when this came out, I got a Regirock and a Moltres as rewards for filling the stamp book,” the OP wrote, “Now, after returning for a month since early 2019, it’s just… Literally only been Jangmo-o, until today when I got FURFROU. Really? He’s useless! And also a reward in regular research I think, so that’s extra gross and lame.”

“I got most of the legendary birds…notably my shiny Ho-Oh from a weekly. Man, I miss those times.” one user lamented, while another wrote, “For the past SIX WEEKS I have gotten the 20 pokeballs reward, my boyfriend has gotten 2 remote passes in the past few months. Salty doesn’t come close to describing how I feel.”

“Not enough research challenges, too many paid tickets and we should get the legendary breakthrough rewards again, why raiding the only way for it,” one user said, “At least make it like if you complete a months worth of breakthrough rewards, so 4 weeks in a row, reward us with a random legendary.”

One user summed it up perfectly, “My last reward was a Dubwool, which is a far cry from the 96% shiny Groudon I got years ago as a research breakthrough reward, or any of the other legendaries that used to be rewards.”

These complaints aren’t an exaggeration, as Pokemon like the Legendary Birds, the Legendary Beasts, Ho-Oh, and Lugia were Breakthrough Research rewards back in 2019.

Nowadays, fans are lucky if given a Remote Raid Pass for their trouble, but they’ll mostly receive Poke Balls and common Pokemon, which is hardly a fitting reward for regularly logging into the game and completing tasks.

