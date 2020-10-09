 Shadow Mewtwo is coming to Pokemon Go for ALL trainers - Dexerto
Shadow Mewtwo is coming to Pokemon Go for ALL trainers

Published: 9/Oct/2020 13:41 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 14:54

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Shadow Mewtwo is returning to Pokemon Go but this time it will be for all trainers!

It was previously available back in July as part the special Pokemon GO Fest 2020 event. This was only for players who purchased a ticket, though.

While this news has yet to be confirmed by Niantic officially, it does come via Pokeminers in the form of a datamine. They have an excellent reputation so it’s safe to say that unless Niantic decide to change their plans, Shadow Mewtwo is definitely in the works.

Trainers will be undoubtedly excited to get their hands on Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go. Even if it’s for a second time…

It will reportedly be available in Special Research called “An Inter-egg-sting Development”. It is a six-stage Special Research where it looks like you’ll be rewarded with a Shadow Mewtwo encounter at the end.

Some rare Pokemon like Victini are only available for trainers to capture once. In the case of the Victini Special Research, trainers who already caught it previously were rewarded with 20 Victini Candy instead.

Fortunately, while not confirmed, it does look like trainers will be able to get a second Shadow Mewtwo. This is because it appears to be a Rocket battle. Also, the Candy replacement precedent has so far only been seen with Mythical Pokemon.

Why is Shadow Mewtwo so good?

As many of you will know, Shadow Pokemon have buffed attack stats, although this does come at the expense of their defense stat. Nevertheless, due to the mechanics of Pokemon Go, this makes Shadow Pokemon impervious attackers.

When you consider Mewtwo is already considered the best attacker of non-Shadow Pokemon, it’s no surprise Shadow Mewtwo is held in such high regard. This makes it fantastic for taking down Raid Battles, but not so good in the PvP format of GO Battle League.

Some trainers may be more focused on player to player competition and will therefore consider purifying. Here’s why you should reconsider purifying Shadow Mewtwo, though.

Adding +2 on each stat is certainly tempting. You should only do this if you know you won’t need it in Raid Battles. Even then, you sacrifice the rarity of a Shadow Mewtwo.

We don’t know the date the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research is coming to Pokemon Go. It probably isn’t too far away, as it has been found in the code though.

Pokemon

Pokemon fan’s pet fish discovers game-breaking Sapphire bug years later

Published: 9/Oct/2020 0:45

by Brent Koepp
fish playing pokemon
Pixabay / Game Freak

Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

A Pokemon fan’s pet fish went viral after discovering a new glitch in Ruby & Sapphire decades later. The game-breaking bug was accidentally found by the animal while streaming the Gen III title on YouTube.

In July, a Japanese Pokemon fan went viral after setting up a way for his Siamese fighting fish to play Ruby & Sapphire. Surprisingly, the animal was able to beat two Gym Leaders on stream.

On October 3, the lovable pet made waves after discovering a brand new bug in the third generation title over 18 years later. The game-breaking glitch ironically was found in the RPG’s Sea Cavern level.

fish playing pokemon
Twitter: @Mutekimaru_ch
The Pokemon fan created a way for his fish to play the RPG.

Pet fish discovers Pokemon Sapphire bug

Pokemon fanatic Mutekimaru created a way for his pet Betta fishes named Maurice and Lala to play the Nintendo RPG. The dedicated fan cleverly mapped out the animal’s fish tank so that when it swims in each section, it presses a button in-game.

During an stream on October 3, the Siamese fighting fish was exploring the Sea Cavern area in Pokemon Sapphire when it stumbled upon a game-breaking bug. When using the Strength ability to move a boulder to clear the path, it created a duplicate rock instead.

Realizing what had been discovered, the Japanese fan posted the footage to Twitter. Apparently the glitch had never been widely documented online before, with many in the community having only seen it for the first time. Incredibly, the lovable pet was the first to find it.

Mutekimaru later revisited the section himself to try to recreate the glitch. Looking at the pet fish’s movements, the player was able to trigger the glitch again, which he uploaded to YouTube with a step-by-step guide.

As ridiculous and incredible as it sounds, in July, the Japanese Pokemon fan’s pet fishes were also able to obtain badges after beating two of Sapphire’s Gym Leaders.

The Gen III RPG originally released in 2002 on the GameBoy Advance. In 2014, both titles got a remake called Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire for the Nintendo 3DS.