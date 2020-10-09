Shadow Mewtwo is coming to Pokemon Go for ALL trainers - Dexerto

Shadow Mewtwo is returning to Pokemon Go but this time it will be for all trainers!

It was previously available back in July as part the special Pokemon GO Fest 2020 event. This was only for players who purchased a ticket, though.

While this news has yet to be confirmed by Niantic officially, it does come via Pokeminers in the form of a datamine. They have an excellent reputation so it’s safe to say that unless Niantic decide to change their plans, Shadow Mewtwo is definitely in the works.

It will reportedly be available in Special Research called “An Inter-egg-sting Development”. It is a six-stage Special Research where it looks like you’ll be rewarded with a Shadow Mewtwo encounter at the end.

Some rare Pokemon like Victini are only available for trainers to capture once. In the case of the Victini Special Research, trainers who already caught it previously were rewarded with 20 Victini Candy instead.

Fortunately, while not confirmed, it does look like trainers will be able to get a second Shadow Mewtwo. This is because it appears to be a Rocket battle. Also, the Candy replacement precedent has so far only been seen with Mythical Pokemon.

Why is Shadow Mewtwo so good?

As many of you will know, Shadow Pokemon have buffed attack stats, although this does come at the expense of their defense stat. Nevertheless, due to the mechanics of Pokemon Go, this makes Shadow Pokemon impervious attackers.

When you consider Mewtwo is already considered the best attacker of non-Shadow Pokemon, it’s no surprise Shadow Mewtwo is held in such high regard. This makes it fantastic for taking down Raid Battles, but not so good in the PvP format of GO Battle League.

Shadow Mewtwo is epic! Have you caught one yet in #PokemonGo? via @sungjinhongPvP pic.twitter.com/2mBqVKBdxt — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) August 9, 2020

Some trainers may be more focused on player to player competition and will therefore consider purifying. Here’s why you should reconsider purifying Shadow Mewtwo, though.

Adding +2 on each stat is certainly tempting. You should only do this if you know you won’t need it in Raid Battles. Even then, you sacrifice the rarity of a Shadow Mewtwo.

We don’t know the date the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research is coming to Pokemon Go. It probably isn’t too far away, as it has been found in the code though.